Because of patronage of the Lucca Comics and Games of the Israeli embassy in Italythe cartoonist Zero limestone decided not to attend the event.

Michele Rechthe cartoonist’s real name, announced the news via his official Facebook page with a long post in which he explains in detail the reason for this decision.

Unfortunately, the patronage of the Israeli embassy over Lucca Comics represents a problem for me. At this moment in which two million people are stuck in Gaza who don’t even know if they will be alive the next day, after over 6000 civilian deaths, men, women and children starving and exhausted waiting for the next bombing or an invasion of earth, while politicians shout on TV that there are no civilians in Gaza and that Gaza must be destroyed, while even the United Nations asks for a ceasefire – the minimum really – which is contemptuously rejected, for me coming to celebrate in there represents a short circuit that I can’t handle.

This patronage has been discussed for days, given the delicate geopolitical situation following the Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip. Israel justifies this attack as a reaction toterrorist attack occurred on October 7 by the radical Palestinian group Hamaswhich governs the Gaza Strip itself.

Zerocalcare’s decision has already been the subject of both several praises what about heavy criticism. The deputy prime minister Matteo Salvinivia Twitter/X he said he was sorry for this, underlining that he will instead be present at the event in the name of art and freedom:

It is unfortunate that for some people the support of the Israeli embassy for a beautiful cultural event is a problem, to the point of canceling their presence. I think exactly the opposite, and I will do everything possible to be at the same level Lucca Comics. Long live art, long live freedom.

The organizers of the event also expressed their opinion in this regard through a press release in which they explained their reasons: