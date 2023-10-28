Zero limestone has announced that he will not be at Lucca Comics & Games 2023: the famous Italian cartoonist explained through a post on Facebook the reasons for his choice, linked to sponsored by the Israeli embassy about the event.
“Unfortunately, the Israeli embassy’s patronage of Lucca Comics represents a problem for me,” wrote Zerocalcare. “At this time when a Gaza two million people are trapped who don’t even know if they will be alive the next day, after over 6000 civilian deaths, men, women and children starving and exhausted waiting for the next bombing or land invasion, while politicians scream on TV that there are no civilians in Gaza and that Gaza must be destroyed, while even the United Nations asks for a ceasefire – the minimum really – which is contemptuously rejected, for me coming to celebrate in there represents a short circuit that I cannot manage .”
“I feel sorry for the publishing house, for the readers who spent money on trains and accommodation, perhaps to come on purpose, and also for myself, because Lucca has always been a gigantic burden for me but also a moment of warmth and encounter.”
“I know the one on the poster is just a symbolbut that symbol for many people dear to me represents at this moment the fear of not seeing the sun rise tomorrow morning, the rubble under which their loved ones are buried, the threat of dying trapped in that open-air prison where so many boys and girls they were born and raised without ever being able to go out.”
“I was in Gaza several years ago, I know people who still live there and people who went there to build solidarity, sports, hip hop and writing projects. When these people ask me how is it possible that a cultural event of this importance do not question the opportunity to collaborate with the representation of a government that is perpetrating war crimes in defiance of international law, I honestly cannot provide an explanation. I can’t even tell them how sorry I am for not being there and how much this thing tears me apart, if I compare it to the anguish I hear in their voices.”
“It’s not a competition of radicality, e on my part there is no lesson or moral judgment towards those who will go to Lucca and he will do it in the way he deems most appropriate, above all it is not a challenge to the presence of the two authors of the poster Asaf and Tomer Hanuka, who I hope will be able to be there and who will feel at home, because I have never thought that the peoples and individuals coincided with their governments. I hope that one day there will also be Palestinian cartoonists who cannot leave their country at the moment.”
The response of the organizers
The organizers of Lucca Comics & Games have published a press release in answer to Zerocalcare’s message, which predictably caused a media earthquake.
“Lucca Comics & Games has always been a safe place for differences. From the beginning we have been following the ongoing debate on the patronage received in the spring from the Cultural Office of the Israeli Embassy in Italy. This patronage – not onerous – was received, like many of the patronages that have accompanied the festival in recent years, to recognize the value of our cultural program.”
“This institutional attribution derives from work that lasted almost a year, a project that involved two artists known and appreciated in Italy and around the world, as Asaph and Tomer Hanukato whom Lucca dedicated an exhibition and entrusted the image of an edition centered on the theme Together, in the name of sharing those values that have always guided us: respect, community, inclusion and participation.”
“We respect personal choices, we respect everyone’s opinions and we have always had the ambition of being the place where it is possible to be together despite differences. We believe in people and in the ability to demonstrate that the active citizenship of the Lucca Comics & Games community can be better than what is around it.”
“We always work to guarantee this freedom, for give space to dialogue on many different themes including those linked to this pressing dramatic and lacerating current situation, as already foreseen in our program, a program that does not intend to turn its back on the enormous humanitarian issue underway. A job to give all the enthusiasts, who make a bottom-up event like ours unique, the certainty that this event does not forget its roots and its mission.”
“We thought a lot about the possibility of giving up patronage, but we believed that it would be an act that was not very responsible towards not only the institutions and realities belonging to our ecosystem, but also for all the participants. Lucca Comics & Games has always placed only and exclusively the intellectual and creative work at the centrepeople: our work, our path of values, and our history speak for us.”
“This year’s claim – Together – was born in the wake of Becoming Human in 2019, of Hope in 2022, and of those stars that we returned to see in 2021 after another dramatic moment that we faced and overcame together.”
