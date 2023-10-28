Zero limestone has announced that he will not be at Lucca Comics & Games 2023: the famous Italian cartoonist explained through a post on Facebook the reasons for his choice, linked to sponsored by the Israeli embassy about the event.

“Unfortunately, the Israeli embassy’s patronage of Lucca Comics represents a problem for me,” wrote Zerocalcare. “At this time when a Gaza two million people are trapped who don’t even know if they will be alive the next day, after over 6000 civilian deaths, men, women and children starving and exhausted waiting for the next bombing or land invasion, while politicians scream on TV that there are no civilians in Gaza and that Gaza must be destroyed, while even the United Nations asks for a ceasefire – the minimum really – which is contemptuously rejected, for me coming to celebrate in there represents a short circuit that I cannot manage .”

“I feel sorry for the publishing house, for the readers who spent money on trains and accommodation, perhaps to come on purpose, and also for myself, because Lucca has always been a gigantic burden for me but also a moment of warmth and encounter.”

Zero limestone

“I know the one on the poster is just a symbolbut that symbol for many people dear to me represents at this moment the fear of not seeing the sun rise tomorrow morning, the rubble under which their loved ones are buried, the threat of dying trapped in that open-air prison where so many boys and girls they were born and raised without ever being able to go out.”

“I was in Gaza several years ago, I know people who still live there and people who went there to build solidarity, sports, hip hop and writing projects. When these people ask me how is it possible that a cultural event of this importance do not question the opportunity to collaborate with the representation of a government that is perpetrating war crimes in defiance of international law, I honestly cannot provide an explanation. I can’t even tell them how sorry I am for not being there and how much this thing tears me apart, if I compare it to the anguish I hear in their voices.”

“It’s not a competition of radicality, e on my part there is no lesson or moral judgment towards those who will go to Lucca and he will do it in the way he deems most appropriate, above all it is not a challenge to the presence of the two authors of the poster Asaf and Tomer Hanuka, who I hope will be able to be there and who will feel at home, because I have never thought that the peoples and individuals coincided with their governments. I hope that one day there will also be Palestinian cartoonists who cannot leave their country at the moment.”