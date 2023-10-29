Zerocalcare, the response to the haters after the forfeit to Lucca Comics: “I was in Syria against ISIS, what are you doing?”

“I have been to Syria several times when ISIS was there to support the Kurds and those fighting jihadism on the ground. I still do it every day as I can. Friends of mine who were braver than me went and shot the jihadists directly. What exactly are you doing?”. Zerocalcare thus responded to those who attacked him on social media for his choice not to participate in Lucca Comics as an event sponsored by the Israeli embassy.

“I’m only replying to a sample idiot but it applies to all those who pretend to confuse the request to end bombings and apartheid with support for Islamist or anti-Semitic groups,” added the popular cartoonist in another post on X.