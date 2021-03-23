Al Faqaa Police Station in Dubai has investigated zero anonymous, disturbing reports during the past two years, in addition to zero anonymous traffic reports, and zero cases of “no case for prosecution” during the past three years, according to statistics reviewed by the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, during his inspection of the police station.

Al-Mansouri said that the police station achieved 99.31% in security coverage, while the target was 92%, and the average response time for emergency cases was five minutes, while the target was seven minutes, and the average response time for non-emergency cases was 10 minutes, and the target was 12 minutes.

Al-Mansouri noted the efforts of the police station in the traffic field, which led to a reduction in traffic accidents and the resulting deaths, as the police station recorded 26 traffic accidents last year, which resulted in four deaths and 24 injuries, while 29 traffic accidents were recorded in 2019, which resulted in 10 deaths and 50 injuries.

Last year, the police station, in cooperation with the General Traffic Department, carried out traffic campaigns that benefited 2,301 people, explaining that the center had taken administrative initiatives that contributed to the increase in job happiness by 99.1%, including the initiative «Do not leave them», «open door», and others Other initiatives.





