The Director of the Safety and Risk Planning and Regulation Department at the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Nada Jassim, identified six sustainable strategic projects, which represent the most important features of the authority’s future plan in the next stage, aimed at supporting the sustainability process at the state level, and working to make the carbon footprint In Dubai, the least future city in the world, which includes projects to rehabilitate existing buildings and facilities, and the construction of buildings with unclean energy consumption, “near zero” in all new projects.

Jassim told «Emirates Today» that the authority has developed a strategic road map to be able to complete these projects, adding that the map is based on three main pillars, which include the implementation of green mobility plans, the development of sustainable infrastructure, and the implementation of sustainable plans in waste management, indicating that he expects By 2050, greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by about 10 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, and about three billion dirhams will be saved, as a result of implementing a set of initiatives in the aforementioned fields.

The future projects addressed by Jassim include the expansion of the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles and buses within the fleet of public transport buses, school buses, taxis and limousines, in order to convert to them by 100% by 2050, in addition to the expansion of the use of clean energy such as solar energy in the buildings and facilities of the authority. Also, the rehabilitation of existing buildings and facilities, and the construction of buildings with near-zero energy consumption in all new projects. She added that among the projects is the completion of the lighting project for smart roads with high energy efficiency by 2035, water recycling and reuse in the authority’s facilities and facilities, as well as 100% recycling of waste resulting from the authority’s operations and projects by 2030.

Jassim touched on the most important contributions made by the transport and communications sector in the Emirate of Dubai, within the framework of meeting the elements of sustainability, and indicated that the authority has adopted a strategy aimed at achieving zero-emission public transport in Dubai by 2050.

Jassim summarized the most important achievements of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in the field of achieving the goals of sustainable transport, which includes an increase in the percentage of users of mass transportation, as their number reached 621.4 million passengers last year, recording a growth of 35%, compared to about 461 million. 2021 rider.

She added that among the achievements is that the increase in the rate of conversion in trips to public transportation led to the avoidance of nearly three million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent between 2016 and 2021, which is equivalent to planting 45 million trees.

Jassim pointed out that about five million beneficiaries benefited from 43 initiatives that were implemented within the authority, in the local community and outside the country in brotherly and friendly countries in 2021, noting that 85 million dirhams of estimated financial savings were achieved during the year 2021, thanks to the implementation of energy and green economy initiatives. .