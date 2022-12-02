There are characters that are very popular among the fan art and cosplay communities, and one of them is Zero-Two, from the anime of Darling in the Franxx. This series is an original production between two animation studios.

Specifically, from Trigger and CloverWorks, which currently stand out for their work with series such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Y SPY x FAMILYrespectively, which have attracted attention.

Zero-Two is the co-star of the story along with Hiro and both are pilots who stand out for their ability to drive the Strelizia, one of the most powerful mecha in the series.

But piloting one of these war machines is not easy. There needs to be a special relationship between those who handle it. Before Hiro appeared several of Zero-Two’s piloting partners were killed; they could not keep up with him.

Hiro was the first to pass the test over and over again. It is as it progresses Darling in the Franxx the answer appears as to why you can do it. The relationship between the two still grows into a love story.

However, their romance has overtones of tragedy and great revelations arrive. That is why Zero-Two is one of the favorite characters of many anime fans and a cosplay of her is very common.

Zero-Two dressed as a bunny and ready for cosplay

Zero-Two’s cosplay Darling in the Franxx What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution by Akarina Chan (@akarinachan). As you can see, this is not a faithful interpretation of this character.

We say this because she does not appear in a bunny suit in the anime. However, elements of her appearance are present such as her long pink hair as well as her small horns.

The cosplayer’s eye color is similar. Although her outfit has nothing to do with the anime, at least it respects the red coloration and shiny finish of Zero-Two’s first pilot outfit.

It’s an interesting recreation of the character and one that will surely please some of his fans. In her Instagram account, Akarina Chan has more photos of this cosplay that allows her figure to stand out

