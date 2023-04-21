The political scientist Norberto Bobbio said that democracy is ideally “the government of visible power”: a glass house, that is, in which the activity of the rulers is constantly exposed to the eyes – and therefore also to the control – of the citizens.

If this principle is valid, then it can be said that the management of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is not following properly democratic methods: the most important public investment package of the last fifty years is in fact enveloped in a blanket of smoke which prevents non-experts – including journalists – to have free access to information on its progress.

Neither the Draghi government nor the Meloni government have complied with the commitment to transparency – established in the Pnrr itself – which required all data relating to timing, costs and implementation of individual projects to be made public and updated in real time.

Of course, we know thanks to the Court of Auditors that only 23 billion euros have been spent so far, compared to the 47 billion that had been budgeted in the Def two years ago. Of course, we know from the mouth of Minister Raffaele Fitto that “it is mathematical” that some interventions cannot be carried out by the 2026 deadline.

We know, therefore, that Italy is in very serious difficulty. But we are not given to know the details: citizens are prevented from punctual monitoring of individual projects. This was revealed by the Court of Auditors itself in its Report on the state of implementation of the Pnrrpresented on March 28th. And they have been denouncing it for the past two years – as we will see – dozens of realities in the associative world.

This is not an incidental issue. Transparency is not a useless frill for public administrations, but also affects the success of individual projects.

Fabrizio Barca, former minister of the Monti government (delegated to territorial cohesion), former manager of the Treasury and Bank of Italy, now coordinator of the Inequality and Diversity Forum, explains it thus: «Experience tells us that the most effective tool for things to happen it is a continuous and conscious pressure from the recipients, who until proven otherwise in the case of the Pnrr are the citizens. Letting people know that the services they are receiving are about to improve will lead them to “shit” those responsible for them. The monitoring activity on a project then allows you to understand in time if something is not working and, if so, to correct it».

For the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, however, this monitoring has been made virtually impossible. And not for forgetfulness or disorganization within the Public Administration, but – Barca is convinced of this – for a precise «political choice, the result of the convergence of two aspects: the first is the absolute unawareness of the importance of this instrument, typical of the neoliberal approach; the second consists in the concern of not knowing how to do things well and avoid that it emerges».

Disregarded commitments

The obligation of transparency on the Pnrr derives from precise rules. The 2021 Budget Law – passed by the Conte Bis government in its last weeks of life – committed the executive to “make available in an editable format” the data on budgeted costs, expenditure incurred and expected and actual implementation times.

In November 2021, a decree by Prime Minister Mario Draghi instructed the Ministry of Economy, at the time led by Daniele Franco, to make “accessible in an elaborate and navigable format” (i.e. within the reach of any citizen with an internet connection ) data «on the financial, physical and procedural implementation related to each project».

In the same National Recovery and Resilience Plan it is guaranteed to “adhere to the principles of information, publicity and transparency prescribed by European and national legislation” and announces the preparation of “information and communication activities aimed at involving all reference targets, from stakeholders to the general public”.

Even the European Commission, when it gave the green light to Italy’s Recovery Plan in the summer of 2021, recommended “involving all local authorities and all stakeholders, including the social partners, during the entire execution of the investments and reforms included in the plan”.

But these commitments were largely ignored. Or rather: the Draghi government actually launched two online platforms dedicated to updating and communicating Pnrr data, however both sites soon turned out to be a flop, not to mention a bluff.

The first is the portal Regis, access to which is reserved for public administrations, which must upload the information necessary for reporting to the European Union. The second is ItalyTomorrow, a site that can be browsed freely without access credentials and on which any citizen should be able to find all the available information relating to the Italian recovery plan and its progress, project by project. It should, indeed. But in fact it is not so.

On ItaliaDomani the census of projects stopped on 31 December 2021 and provides information on just 5,247 projects, when instead the Court of Auditors – which as a supervisory body has full access to all the documents – recently reported that the projects in progress they are 134 thousand.

As for ReGis – operational since July 2022, a full year after the first tranche of 24.9 billion euros arrived from the EU – the portal reserved for insiders is often lacking complete documentation, so much so that it is judged unsatisfactory by more than a ministry.

Institutional rebuke

The Court of Auditors, in the aforementioned Report on the state of implementation of the Pnrr, highlighted “in some cases the presence of inadequate works monitoring systems”. The accounting magistrates cite, among others, two emblematic cases.

The first concerns the Ministry of Infrastructure: between 2021 and 2022 – under the leadership of Enrico Giovannini from Draghi – the Ministry initially equipped itself with a monitoring platform managed in collaboration with the public subsidiary Sogei, but then, eventually light of initial «criticalities» and «delays», has gradually changed course, abandoning that project to start a new one, together with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which however – according to the Court of Auditors – «has not yet been deemed capable of removing definitively the criticality in question”.

The second example cited in the Report instead calls into question the Ministry of Education, which immediately considered ReGis «deficient in various respects», to the point of supporting it with its own internal monitoring system already in use: «The maintenance of the system of the double track – however warns the Court of Auditors – risks disorienting the beneficiary local authorities and fueling opportunistic attitudes of failure to update the monitoring systems on the part of the latter”.

Moreover, further on in their observations, the accounting magistrates themselves implicitly acknowledge that certain ministries are not completely wrong in mistrusting ReGis: in some cases – the Court writes – the system “was found to lack fundamental documentation (such as, for example, the ministerial decrees for the implementation or planning of resources, or the calls for tenders, contracts)», in others «the documentation, even if present, is not exhaustive, complete and “clean”» (drafts instead of the definitive versions), in addition, “frequently” “misalignments” were found between what was published on the institutional websites of the titular administrations and implementing bodies compared to what was available on the ReGiS system”.

The battle from below

If the reproaches of the Court of Auditors were published last month, in the world of active citizenship associations the battle to ask for transparency on the Pnrr began more than two years ago. “We immediately realized, already from the system developed by the Conte Bis government, then reconfirmed verbatim by Draghi, that a project monitoring was not being built,” recalls the former minister Barca. «But we know that it is possible to do so, given that the OpenCoesione tool already exists (an “open government” initiative developed by the Department for Cohesion Policies of the Prime Minister’s Office, nrd)».

At the end of 2020, Legambiente, CittadinanzAttiva, Action Aid and Slow Food set up, together with dozens of other realities, the Civic Observatory on the Pnrr. And on 23 July 2021, ten days after the approval of the Italian Plan by the European Council, the Observatory and the Inequality and Diversity Forum coordinated by Barca write a letter addressed to then Prime Minister Draghi and to Economy Minister Franco.

“We ask to know in what ways, with what times and with what “transparency and participation initiatives” we are preparing to implement the commitments undertaken on the subject of monitoring”, reads the letter.

In the absence of concrete results, on 30 November the same organizations of the civic world launched the campaign #ItaliaDomaniDatiOggisending a second letter – this time intended for the successor Meloni Government – to invoke “a greater and constant commitment to guarantee transparency in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan”.

At the forefront in denouncing the omissions on Pnrr data is the independent foundation Openpolis, a non-profit organization which since 2006 has been carrying out data journalism activities “to facilitate access to public information” (and which in turn adheres at the Civic Observatory on the Pnrr).

In the last year Openpolis has presented two formal requests for civic access to the documents to ask that data on the progress of the Plan be made public: the first, in April 2022, addressed to the Draghi Government; the second, last February, intended for the Meloni government. In both cases, the answer provided by the State General Accounting Department was very similar to a No: «Please note that the data currently available are already published on the ItaliaDomani portal».

“Too bad it’s not true,” notes Luca Dal Poggetto, political analyst at Openpolis. «The answer of the Accounting Office is denied by the report of the Court of Auditors, which censuses 134,000 projects when instead on ItaliaDomani there are just a little over 5,000».

Not only that: «Nella answer to our second request for access to the documents, the Accounting Department itself contradicts itself: it says that “the operation to consolidate the updated data is underway”, thus confirming that the data is there but is awaiting the go-ahead from the government to publish it».

On April 3, therefore, Openpolis presented request for review: «We firmly believe that access to this data is essential for civil society, for journalists and for all citizens. To carry out civic monitoring and information activities, to limit the risks of corruption and mismanagement of resources», underlines the foundation.

«To date, there is no constant monitoring that takes into account the progress of the individual measures and the relative deadlines», continues Dal Poggetto. «There is a lack of data on project costs, on contractors, on the start of works… We at Openpolis try to keep the situation monitored, but in the absence of a single database we are forced to muddle through with great effort between the portals of the ministries, the Official Gazette and other institutional sources”.

«The Government should make public the data uploaded to ReGis to give anyone who wants to be able to carry out analyzes to evaluate the impact of the Plan. The fact that they have not been published – concludes the analyst – is undoubtedly a political choice: in the face of the difficulties on the Pnrr, one avoids disclosing data that could make those difficulties even more evident”.