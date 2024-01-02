Ras Al Khaimah Police recorded “zero deaths” from traffic accidents during New Year’s celebrations in 2024, while the operations room received 1,624 calls distributed between simple reports and miscellaneous inquiries.

Acting Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, said that the comprehensive security plan prepared by the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to organize traffic and secure New Year’s 2024 celebrations, and the activities accompanying them in the regions of the emirate, recorded “zero deaths” from traffic accidents in The emirate, through coordination with the competent authorities in the leadership and strategic partners, as the celebration witnessed the presence of thousands of people on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, and in some different tourist areas in the emirate, who came from all the emirates of the country.

He explained that the coordination processes between the concerned authorities in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, during the New Year’s Eve celebrations, contributed significantly to reducing negatives, achieving the desired goals, and providing quality and proficient security services to members of the public.

Al-Tair was briefed on the security preparations and equipment to monitor the celebration sites, through a detailed explanation provided by the Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Securing Celebrations and Events in the Ras Al Khaimah Police, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Yousef Abdullah Al-Taniji, about the general position of the security organization, in a way that ensures readiness, preparedness and response, and enhances security and safety in The location of the celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah, the locations for distributing traffic patrols, and facilitating the flow of traffic on all roads leading to the celebration sites, security points, field hospitals, and readiness and readiness of partners and civil defense.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Yousef Abdullah Al-Taniji pointed out that the efforts of the police, the security sector, and patrols focused on organizing traffic, ensuring the flow of traffic, maintaining security, and reducing negative phenomena and behaviors that lead to harassment of the public and road users in various locations and public facilities, in cooperation with the relevant police departments. .

He pointed out that Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to reduce response time, by using the latest technologies as part of its strategy that is consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to enhance security and safety.