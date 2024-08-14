The promise is not nuanced: the largest deportation in history. Donald Trump repeats the phrase in practically every public statement he makes, from a rally or a press conference to a friendly conversation with Elon Musk. But the promise stops there, in those words, there is not even a hint of explaining how an operation that at first glance includes logistical, administrative and legal obstacles is going to be achieved.

In an interview on ABC A few days ago, while Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance was talking precisely about securing the border and “the largest deportation in history,” the journalist interceded:

—Are they going to knock on doors and ask people for their papers? What are they going to do?

—I think that is the wrong attitude. There are 20 million people here illegally. [los datos más recientes, del 2022, indican que hay un poco más de 11 millones]you have to start with what is achievable… I find it interesting that people are focusing on how 18 million people are deported, let’s start with a million, that’s where Kamala Harris has failed, and we can go from there.

The answer did not clarify the doubts. At best it added one: how many people do they intend to deport in the first place? But given the candidates’ lack of certainty, all that remains is to look into the documents. The official electoral program reads like any Trump campaign speech and offers 20 promises that are more like slogans than concepts. The first two, in capital letters: “Seal the border and stop the invasion of migrants” and “Carry out the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States.” Nothing more.

Then there remains the Project 2025, the script of a hypothetical second Trump presidency written by ideologues, congressmen, former high-ranking officials from Trump’s first term and aspirants to become such. The little more than 900 pages The detailed document was published by the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation with the support of Donald Trump’s campaign, according to various reports. However, after numerous controversies over the risk posed by many of the most extreme proposals – firing public officials en masse and replacing them with “loyal” people or even abolishing the Federal Reserve, as a minimal example – the Republican has sought to publicly distance himself from the project. Even so, for now it remains the best source of clues about how the campaign promises are intended to be carried out.

The 34-page immigration section was written by Ken Cuccinelli, director of the Immigration Service (USCIS) and deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during the Trump presidency, until it was ruled that his appointment had violated the law, since it should have been ratified by the Senate. As the main promoter of the “zero tolerance” policy implemented in the last years that Trump was in the White House, his proposals adopt lessons learned to, according to the text, protect immigration policy from those who would want to weaken it.

First, he proposes merging all federal agencies dealing with immigration to create the third-largest department in the administration, with more than 100,000 personnel, shared databases, and full capacity to process and expedite deportations. This would require modifying, repealing, or eliminating all current regulations that impede expedited deportations. He also recommends that this new Department of Homeland Security, which was originally created in response to the attacks of September 11, 2001, have as its sole goals the deportation of undocumented immigrants and the restriction of immigration.

The mass deportations would begin, according to the text, with raids not only in homes and workplaces, but also in places where immigration agents have previously been prohibited from entering, the so-called “sensitive areas”: schools, hospitals, churches and courts. In addition, the list of “inadmissible” persons would include not only undocumented persons, but also any foreigner who makes a simple administrative error, even leaving a blank space on an immigration service form.

Due process, the legal basis that protects anyone in the country, would be eliminated to allow immigrants to be deported without having to face a judge, through the national expansion of the expedited removal process. Now this can only be implemented within 100 miles (160 km) of the border. In addition, the expansion of immigration detention centers to 100,000 beds is planned with the express construction of temporary facilities on the border.

The outlined plan also seeks to turn many people who have special permits into illegal immigrants. To do so, it includes eliminating visas such as the U and T visas, designed for victims of trafficking, arguing that “victimization should not be the basis for immigration benefits.” Along those lines, it would also eliminate TPS protections, a temporary immigration status for people from 16 specific countries that are considered too dangerous to return to, either due to natural disasters or armed conflict; it would stop considering domestic violence or gang violence as legitimate reasons to request asylum; the DACA program for undocumented minors would be ended and a ban would be established on receiving permanent residence for those who have been beneficiaries of public aid.

The document openly admits that many of these measures would need congressional support, sometimes as much as one-third of the Senate, which is impossible even under the most optimistic projections. The plans therefore rely on executive orders, interim appointments, and other maneuvers to circumvent constitutional legislative requirements. “The next Administration should place its nominees for key positions in ‘interim’-like positions… This approach would ensure implementation of the agenda from day one and equip the department (DHS) for potential emergency situations while still respecting the confirmation requirement,” it says.

Citing the obstacles imposed by the Administrative Procedure Act during Donald Trump’s presidency, which halted his cancellation of TPS for Central American countries and the DACA program, the plan recommends using “exempt” routes from that law. Among them, it cites the possibility of DHS declaring that mass migration is an urgent matter, in order to approve, via executive order, norms that prohibit the entry of people from certain countries and rapid deportation, among other measures.

Trump is a fan of superlatives—he says his presidency was the best ever, his inauguration the most attended ever, the economy under his watch the strongest ever, etc.—but these provide few details. Although it is very difficult to corroborate, the largest deportation occurred in 1954, called Operation Wetbackand involved the expulsion of between 350,000 and two million Mexicans from the United States to Mexico, although it is estimated that between 40 and 60% were American citizens. So many years later, that episode does not even serve as a reference to glimpse what Trump’s promise will look like, but there are clues in the document that point to the implementation of a police state and the elimination of fundamental rights.