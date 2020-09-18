Action has been ordered in this case after the prima facie evidence was found against army personnel in Amashipora encounter case of Shopian. The Amashipora encounter was executed in July 2020. After the questions raised on this encounter, the army started its investigation, which initially found evidence against the military personnel. Based on this, the army has proceeded with the investigation and called for action on the military personnel involved in the alleged encounter. On the other hand, the Army Chief has said that the entire investigation will be completed in a transparent manner.Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane said that the investigation into the Amashipora encounter case would be completed with complete transparency and reasoning. The army is committed to carry out every action in a professional manner. The Army Chief further said that the Indian Army works with the policy of zero tolerance in case of any violation of the rules set in any disturbed area and the same will happen in the future.

Action will be taken against soldiers in Shopian case! Read the questions raised on the encounters



Prima facie evidence

After four weeks of investigation in the Amashipora encounter case, evidence has been found against several military personnel. After which the army has admitted that the rules have been violated in this alleged encounter. Action has been ordered against the military personnel in this case.

The workers killed in the Shopian encounter were not workers! Order for action against soldiers

The dead claim to be laborers

The encounter that sparked the entire controversy was executed in Shopian in July 2020. It was alleged that this was a fake encounter, in which 3 people of Rajouri were killed, who had no connection with terrorism. The family of these people alleged that the people who were killed were laborers, not terrorists. In the event of a dispute, the army ordered an inquiry into this encounter.