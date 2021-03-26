Gonzalo ‘ZeRo‘Barrios, considered the best player in Super Smash Bros. WiiU of history, attempted suicide last Tuesday, according to a social media post of the ex-fiancée of the former Chilean pro player and streamer.

‘This March 23, Gonzalo attempted suicide. After receiving treatment at the hospital, he was admitted for aftercare‘reads the message posted on Twitter. ‘Human beings are more than their mistakes, especially when they have given good things to the world. I will always love you even though we are not together and I will pray that you find light‘.

Last year, ZeRo was accused of having sent messages with sexual content to minors in 2014, when he was 19 years old. Later, he accepted the accusations and both his sponsors and the team for which he created content cut all ties with the former player.

Although long ago he had stopped competing professionally by choice, this issue caused him to completely abandon the scene of Smash and end his career as a streamer.

ZeRo harassed minors

According to the complainants, they were both 14 and 15 years old. The messages were not only suggestive, but also asked for photos in sexually compromising situations. This would have happened in 2014.

After that, other women joined the complaints of the minors and assured that they were also victims of harassment by ZeRo. This included the Chilean speedrunner, RebeccaRE, who regretted that a friendship relationship ended due to the player’s abusive attitude.

ZeRo He pointed out earlier that he suffered from anxiety problems. Much of this stemmed from the online and even personal harassment he would have suffered from being a successful gamer in foreign lands. He even took bodyguards to various events to prevent them from hurting him.

ZeRo is world famous for having the biggest win streak on the music scene. Smash. He won 56 consecutive tournaments in a row, earning him the Guinness record. It also has victories in events such as EVO 2015, among other competitions, for which the competitive season of Smash WiiU as the best on the planet.

