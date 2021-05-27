For the first time since the Junta imposed the per 100,000 system to decide on closing municipal boundaries, not one town in Granada merits being closed down.

Ti have Junta de Andalucía conferred the task of deciding if a municipality needed measures taken to the High Impact Alerts Committee in Granada, but this body has found no situation that merits closing down town boundaries, and much less, nonessential businesses.

Does this mean that not one municipality has a contagion rate of 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants because Ugíjar situated on the border between the Almería and Granada Alpujarras has a contagion rate of 1,072. However it has fewer than 5,000 inhabitants so it is judged differently.

Montefrío, which recently has contagion rate of 2,200, was the only municipality in the province that the Junta tried to close, but on at least two occasions the regional high court, (TSJA) sentenced that the Board had no authority to close the town as there was no longer a State of Alarm in force. Its contagion rate is right down now, so it is not a problem.

The latest thing that the Committee decided was to maintain the present health-area level; just about all the province is on Level three, with the exception of the Altiplano (Baza-Castril) which is on Level Two.

This level system affects what percentage of occupation restaurants and bars, for example can operate their interior and outside terraces on.

