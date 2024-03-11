Major General Ali Abdallah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and head of the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team, confirmed that the great efforts made by the field teams during the period of the recent air depression and the accompanying rainfall in various areas of Ras Al Khaimah, contributed to reducing the effects resulting from… This is low at various levels, and in achieving zero serious accidents.

Major General Al Nuaimi sent a message of thanks to all the field work teams in the emirate that ensured the security and safety of community members during the air depression that the country was exposed to during the past two days, stressing that all teams had a high degree of communication and coordination among themselves around the clock, which It was reflected in its success in dealing with depression, enhancing the quality of life, and preserving the safety and property of community members and road users.

Major General Ali bin Alwan also confirmed that the various entities under the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team in Ras Al Khaimah enjoyed a high degree of responsibility and full preparedness, which had the greatest impact on their success in dealing with the low air pressure that prevailed in the country, praising the public’s remarkable commitment to the emergency team’s directives. Crises, disasters, and police officers’ instructions, which prevented serious accidents from occurring during the days of the depression.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command announced that the Operations Room received “2,437” various phone calls from the public throughout the geographical area of ​​​​the emirate during the period of the depression, and they were dealt with by the competent police authorities according to the nature of the incoming communications with professionalism and high speed.

The Department of Media and Public Relations at Ras Al Khaimah Police published 38 awareness materials across the platforms and accounts of the General Command, ranging from digital posters to educational videos and images, which aimed to raise the level of community awareness among community members and provide them with the necessary advice and guidance to ensure the preservation of their security, safety, and property from the effects of the depression. The emirate's sectors also played a prominent role during the depression, including the Civil Defense Department, which participated with 46 vehicles in 45 field missions, while the Public Services Department provided 191 vehicles, including water collection tanks, pumps, and excavators.

