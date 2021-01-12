From Texas, outgoing President Donald Trump was confident that he will not be removed from office under either of the two alternatives proposed by the Democrats against him: an ‘impeachment’ process or the activation of the 25th Amendment. The opposition caucus promotes the roads to remove him from office after accusing him of “incitement to insurrection” for his role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

While Democrats work against the clock to attempt an impeachment against Donald Trump, just eight days after he leaves the presidency, the president is confident that none of the alternatives to remove him from the Executive will prosper.

This January 12, upon his arrival in Texas to evaluate the progress of the wall on the border with Mexico, a symbol of his strict anti-immigration policy, Trump dismissed the 25th Amendment from being successful against him.

“The 25th Amendment does not pose any risk to me,” said Trump, referring to the section of the Constitution that establishes a process for the vice president and a majority of cabinet officials to declare the head of state “unable to exercise the rights and duties of office”.

However, its chances are slim, since Mike Pence has not been in favor of activating it and there is little time left.

Even so, and according to Trump, if this constitutional route is approved, it would bring serious consequences on the part of his supporters: “He will return to torment Joe Biden and his Administration. As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for ”, warned the outgoing president.

For Trump, impeachment is a “witch hunt”

Regarding the second measure that the Democratic caucus is considering, the process for a political trial, the head of state affirmed that it is a political persecution. In addition, he dismissed his responsibility in the assault on the Capitol and said that his speech was “appropriate.”

“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the largest and most cruel witch hunt in our country’s history and is causing tremendous anger, division and pain, far greater than most people will understand, which It is very dangerous for the United States, especially at this very sensitive moment, ”said the magnate.

President Donald Trump visits the wall on the US-Mexico border in Alamo, Texas, US, on January 12, 2021. © Reuters / Carlos Barria

The previous push to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress took five months, between the end of 2019 and 2020, until it finally resulted in an unsuccessful attempt in the face of strong opposition from Republicans, by then a majority in the Senate.

The few days that Trump has left in the White House make this measure less likely to succeed, but the pressure from the Democrats does not let up.

With Reuters and local media