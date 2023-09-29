Sky Ports CEO, Duncan Walker, revealed that the Emirate of Dubai is considered a successful global example for practicing air transportation and air sports due to the emirate’s modern systems and world-class airports, in addition to the support and empowerment provided by the Dubai government to make this sector a success, through The “air taxi” project is expected to be operational in 2026, which flies to a maximum range of 241 km, and reaches a speed of 300 km per hour.

On the sidelines of the third session of the Dubai Self-Driving Transport Conference, Walker said that the Emirate of Dubai has provided all the capabilities to make the air taxi experience a success, as part of its strategy to convert 25% of vehicles to self-driving by 2030, explaining that the infrastructure consists of providing vertical airstrips, which are: Dubai International Airport, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown, which will be among the latest networks of vertical airstrips.

He pointed out that there are other factors represented in empowerment, government coordination, legislation and regulating laws, and the presence of strong demand for the service, so that the “air taxi” project is expected to contribute to reducing the flight time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah from 46 minutes to six minutes, in addition to It reduces congestion on the roads.

Walker stressed that the air taxi project and the rest of the air activities in the Emirate of Dubai will place it at the forefront of the cities in the world that successfully implement air transport, in addition to that Dubai will become the first city in the world to have an advanced vertical take-off and landing network. The air taxi features safe and efficient vertical take-off and landing operations to provide a smooth journey for passengers, while the project contributes to achieving zero operational emissions.

The self-driving air taxi operates on electric power and has high safety specifications, through the design that contains 18 motors, which ensure the taxi can fly and land safely in the event of any engine failure. It also has the feature of automatic and self-driving flight, which allows people to be transported from one location to another. Without the need for human intervention, or the need to hold a pilot’s license.