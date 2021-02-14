VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach split goalless on matchday 21 of the Bundesliga. The race for the international places remains close and incredibly exciting.
Lots of struggle, no goals. The top match between VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach ended 0-0 on Sunday evening. The greatest chance of the game had John Anthony Brooks, who hit the post with a header in the 63rd minute.
Wolfsburg, without conceding a goal for five competitive games in a row, presented themselves as the more dangerous team in the opening minutes. From Gladbach’s point of view, Yann Sommer and Matthias Ginter prevented an early deficit. Gladbach also played a committed first half, but had fewer clear scoring chances than the home side after 45 minutes.
In the second round, the wolves increasingly took the scepter in hand, but had only aluminum bad luck. In the end there was a hard-fought, well-deserved draw, with slight advantages for Wolfsburg. They can live better with the point in the table than Gladbach, for whom it was simply no longer possible on Sunday evening. Wolfsburg is slipping to fourth place, but is on course for the Champions League. Gladbach is tied with BVB in seventh place.