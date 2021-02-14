Wolfsburg, without conceding a goal for five competitive games in a row, presented themselves as the more dangerous team in the opening minutes. From Gladbach’s point of view, Yann Sommer and Matthias Ginter prevented an early deficit. Gladbach also played a committed first half, but had fewer clear scoring chances than the home side after 45 minutes.

In the second round, the wolves increasingly took the scepter in hand, but had only aluminum bad luck. In the end there was a hard-fought, well-deserved draw, with slight advantages for Wolfsburg. They can live better with the point in the table than Gladbach, for whom it was simply no longer possible on Sunday evening. Wolfsburg is slipping to fourth place, but is on course for the Champions League. Gladbach is tied with BVB in seventh place.

Looking at Wolfsburg’s form and my expectations, I’m not dissatisfied with this 0-0 win. With a little more consistency in the penalty area, you could have got back the points given away in the derby. Everything remains possible in the struggle for Europe – victories are required! #WOBBMG – BökelBlog (@TheKrtn) February 14, 2021

An overall fair 0-0, in which VfL Wolfsburg ultimately left the lucky punch unused. Borussia shows 45 strong minutes, but has also had phases of weakness in which nothing wanted to succeed offensively. The last third remains the problem. #WOBBMG – black and white green (@schweigru) February 14, 2021

Two very stable defensive rows that have made virtually no mistakes lead to a logical 0-0. I take it with me. Offensive but again pretty poor. There is still plenty of room for improvement. #WOBBMG – Tobi_AS (@Tobbbbes) February 14, 2021

Ramy Bensebaini – between genius and madness #WOBBMG – Malte | AranGOAT (@ MalteVfL1900) February 14, 2021

Children born in the year of Borussia’s last away win in Wolfsburg are allowed to get their driver’s license in that calendar year. Maximum result in the refrigerator. #WOBBMG – SEITENWAHL.de (@SEITENWAHLde) February 14, 2021

To take Weghorst out of the game for 90 minutes in such a way that you think he hasn’t played at all is really strong. The 4 IV for me anyway the best men on the field. 0-0 is absolutely fine over 90 minutes. #wobbmg – Honorary investor Ω (@mp_twentyfive) February 14, 2021

Positive: A season without defeat in Wolfsburg and Freiburg. It hasn’t existed for a long time. I don’t have to watch the repetition of this game any more. You have to beat Mainz next week. #WOBBMG – BökelBlog (@TheKrtn) February 14, 2021

The main problem of the foals, however, remains in the last third of the decisive pass or even in a favorable final position. The effort that has to be made to get in front of the goal is in no relation to the chance of scoring. #WOBBMG – black and white green (@schweigru) February 14, 2021