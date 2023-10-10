The defender, with the exception of long-term injured players, is the only outfield player that Pioli has not yet used. But coach Scaloni called him for the two world qualifying matches

The last photo posted on Instagram dates back to the end of August. Marco Pellegrino has just signed with Milan, he is smiling in training and publishes the classic shots of the days at Milanello: “Happy to be here”. Then, nothing else. Today the Argentine centre-back is the only Rossoneri outfield player (apart from long-term patients) who has not yet seen the pitch, the only new signing with “0” in the minutes played box. Nothing strange, considering his age and the acclimatization needed for new football, but a few days ago he received his first call up to the national team. A curious case.

And so, in the list of 33 issued by coach Scaloni, he is also among the world champions Martinez, Fernandez, De Paul and Messi. Marco Pellegrino, born in 2002 who convinced Milan after his good performances with the Platense shirt and who is now waiting for his first chance with Stefano Pioli. A question of moments, the same ones carefully chosen by the Rossoneri coach to propose innovations. Meanwhile, the central defender could make his debut with Argentina in one of the qualifying matches for the next World Cup: on 12 or 17 October, at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires or at the Nacional in Lima, against Paraguay and Peru respectively. A call-up linked to the positive months in his homeland (17 appearances and a goal in 2023), to also be read as a strategic move to avoid a possible call-up by Spalletti's Italy later on. The player has a double passport and has been in the FIGC's sights for months (he was also followed by the former Italian coach Roberto Mancini), but in the past he has clearly said that he dreams of Selection.

setting — And how is it going at Milan? Pellegrino arrived at the Rossoneri in place of Gabbia – who moved to Villarreal in the summer – and is currently at the bottom of the central defense hierarchies (in which he is the only left-footed player). Behind Tomori and Thiaw, but also behind Kalulu and Kjaer, for an obvious question of experience and knowledge of the mechanisms. At Milanello he is experiencing the classic adaptation to a new championship and a new culture. Remaining in recent times, at times his situation brings to mind the path taken by Kalulu and Thiaw: young people to whom we can give time, who arrived as semi-unknowns and with a limited investment to become protagonists as the months pass. In short, the idea of ​​futuristic investments to which the club has become accustomed in recent years. During the presentation conference, the Argentine himself had described the study of his department colleagues: "I observe Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw and Kjaer. I steal with my eyes". A possible good debut with Argentina could also convince Pioli to think about him. There will certainly be no shortage of opportunities in the coming months.