To the state attorney generalMr. García Ortiz, have checked his mobile phone to check if he leaked interesting information about tax fraud of a common type that became priority number one because it was the boyfriend by Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Researchers have discovered that during those days there are “0 messages” on the device. This is the only truth demonstrated so far, and then interpretations come, depending on who speaks or gives their opinion: ‘This shows that there is no evidence against him, he is innocent’, some cry; ‘It is evident that he has deleted messages, he is guilty,’ say others. The prosecutor’s episode is the last in a week that has seen AldamaKoldo, Ábalos and Begoña. And this seems to have only just begun.