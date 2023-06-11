L‘Inter, which came close to winning the fourth Champions Cup/Champions League in its history in Istanbul, is a team that in the last two transfer campaigns, those of the 2022-23 season, has been decisively reinforced with low-cost purchases. The work of the CEO is crucial Beppe Marotta, sporting director Piero Ausilio and his deputy Dario Baccin, able not to lose their bearings despite being called to improve the quality of the squad having no money to invest.