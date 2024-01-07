Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Baniyas’ decision to dispense with Portuguese Gekko Geraldes was not surprising, after the player achieved a poor score with the team, most notably “zero” in terms of scoring goals, in addition to the decline in reliance on him in playing minutes during the ADNOC Professional League competitions.

Al-Samawi’s decision to announce the termination of the player’s contract by mutual consent came the day before yesterday, in light of the performance evaluation that took place during the suspension period led by Slovenian coach Darko Milanic, who analyzed the team’s performance during the last period in order to address the mistakes that the team made during the first half of the season, and work On the other hand, to enhance the positive aspects, while examining the individual performance of players in various positions to try to achieve more positive results during the next stage.

Four foreign players showed good signs during the last period, and they were the ones who scored the largest percentage of the team’s goals: Taulant Soljmanov (6 goals), Youssef Nketeh (5 goals), Gaston Suarez and Sascha Ivkovic (two goals each), while the Portuguese Djeco Giraldes did not score any. A goal so far, and he has not played an influential role as a playmaker for the team.

Baniyas is preparing to return to training starting tomorrow in preparation for the second half of the season, which will be the most important for all teams in the ADNOC Professional League, especially “Al-Samawi” aspiring to continue the positive awakening, after achieving victory in its last match before stopping against Ittihad Kalba 2-1, to be… Currently in eighth place with 16 points.

On the other hand, the management of the Baniyas Club was distinguished, on the investment level, and by highlighting the club’s role during the current period, by hosting many friendly matches at the Baniyas Stadium in Al Shamkha for the national teams that camped in the country, including, for example: China, Hong Kong, The Sultanate of Oman and others, as the last confrontations between Bahrain and Australia were the day before yesterday, which doubles the use of the stadium during the current suspension period.