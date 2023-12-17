Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/17/2023 – 7:06

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) chose the Santo Amaro Terminal, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo, to launch the Tarifa Zero program on buses at midnight this Sunday, 17th. Throughout the day, municipal management carries out a test free municipal public transport, which will be repeated on Christmas, New Year and São Paulo's birthday (January 25).

The measure has been a banner for Nunes, who intends to run for re-election next year and talks about adopting the free pass also on weekdays. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), however, did not adhere to the measure and the Metro and CPTM will continue to charge the fare.

In a pre-campaign mood, Nunes left at midnight on a bus heading to Shopping Ibirapuera to celebrate the first day of free municipal transport. Along the way, however, Nunes heard criticism about the city's problems and praise for zero tariffs. And most passengers didn't even know it was free.

“The objective is to enable people to get to know and enjoy the city,” Nunes told the press, adding that he also intends to increase the number of São Paulo residents using public transport. “We cannot see transport as just a tariff issue. It’s a question of mobility, quality of life and air.”

The main obstacle for Domingão Tarifa Zero to excite São Paulo residents more, however, was the almost simultaneous announcement that the value of train and subway tickets will be readjusted from January 1st, going from R$ 4.40 to R$ $5.

The increase announced by the state administration created tension last week between the mayor and Tarcísio. Nunes said that he will keep the bus fare at the same price and breaks a tradition of adjustments by the Municipality and the State being made in a coordinated manner.

“Metro and CPTM do not come with (free access). There is no need, because we cover the entire city and are interconnected with all our sports and cultural facilities”, stated Nunes on the boarding platform at the Santo Amaro Terminal.

'We want this during the week'

While speaking to the press, Nunes was greeted with screams from people waiting in line at the boarding platform five steps away from him. One of them was call center attendant Ágda Carvalho, 39 years old. “Almost no one works on Sunday. We want this during the week, not on the only day that the poor have to rest”, she told Estadão.

“If there is an increase in trains and subways, I don’t think it will solve much,” said waitress Josilene Oliveira. When the mayor disembarked at the stop in front of Shopping Ibirapuera, she asked him to increase the fleet of vehicles at night, a period in which he makes the journey to the east zone every day and during which he says he has already waited more than 6 hours for a car. bus.

“What helps is the fair fare throughout the week. Sometimes we are crammed inside the bus without even having air to breathe”, she complained, aged 46.

There are at least 89 other municipalities in the country that adopt the free pass, according to a survey by researcher Daniel Santini, master in Urban and Regional Planning at the University of São Paulo (USP). Most are from small towns.

São Caetano do Sul, with 165 thousand inhabitants, implemented the change last month and saw the number of passengers on the system double. The municipality of ABC in São Paulo is among the largest to adopt the model, along with Caucaia (355 thousand), in Ceará, and Luiziânia (209 thousand), in Goiás.

Increasing free services is a complex task

Some of the experts interviewed by Estadão state that zero tariffs promote the right to mobility and greater social inclusion. Another current sees the measure as an inefficient use of public money, as it spends a significant amount on a policy that does not only benefit those who need it most. Even among those in favor of the measure, there are reservations about the model adopted in the capital of São Paulo.

A recurring example used by Nunes to illustrate the impact of the Zero Fare on the bus is how it can represent a saving of almost R$50 for a family with a mother, father and three children who want to go out on Sundays. The Chamber approved, in the first vote, R$500 million for the program next year. There is still no forecast that it will be replicated during the week.

The City Hall's expectation is that, initially, the measure will increase the total number of people using municipal buses on Sundays by at least 50%. Today, this number is 2.2 million passengers who demand only 40% of the available fleet, according to SPTrans.

“We will have to make some adjustments because some regions may have a greater number (of buses available), but we will monitor it,” said Nunes.

The mayor admitted to being “quite excited” about the implementation of the Zero Tariff, which could become an electoral asset and a hallmark of his administration, which faces challenges such as the spread of Cracolândia and the rise in crime in the center.

While going from Santo Amaro to Moema on a non-stop trip, Nunes got a taste of how he will have to deal with complaints about problems that are not the responsibility of the City Hall. He heard complaints from passengers about, for example, brutal police approaches, unemployment, and the increase in train and subway fares.