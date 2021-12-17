To make the world more environmentally sustainable, radical positions must certainly be taken. Indeed, as swarms of scientists have been remembering for some time, doing absolutely nothing to reduce emissions will lead humanity to struggle on its own, facing new climatic and social crises due to rising sea and ocean levels and the instability of the land due to flooding; as well as the ever less remote chance of experiencing periods of long drought.

One of the keys to solving the problem (attention: the deck is made up of hundreds of copies) is to act on the world of road transport. We all know that cars, motorcycles and trucks pollute. But they serve to give us the life and work opportunities that distinguish us. Therefore, systems are needed to reduce or eliminate emissions. On the one hand there is the production question: renewable energy must be used for factoriesotherwise even a car with flowers coming out of the tailpipe will eventually pollute. Then there is obviously the use of vehicles on the street.

Leaving aside that harmful emissions also come from brakes and tires and that we will have to continue working on that aspect as well, the issue is mainly related to fuel. The European Union, for its objectives, would like to go beyond the technology of internal combustion engines, which work precisely with fossil products, pressing on greater use of electricity. And the Italian government has also decided to ban them from 2035, following precisely the imprinting of the Commission. From the point of view of emissions while driving, the superficial decision seems wise. In addition to that, however, new problems arise: direct and related jobs that will be lost, costs, infrastructures to be installed.

“What is surprising is the confusion. The announcement of our politicians, in fact, came just as the EU transport ministers gave the green light to the production and use of alternative sustainable fuels (on which manufacturers such as Vw, Porsche and various Japanese brands are also focusing), which power the aforementioned heat engines. But that’s not enough. The European opening on “e-fuels” is flanked by that on hydrogen, which can be used not only as a source of energy for fuel cell electric cars, but also as a propellant with zero CO2 emissions for the aforementioned connecting rod engines and pistons“, Reminds Il Fatto Quotidiano, citing the technology being studied by Toyota, which we talked about extensively earlier on the site.

Therefore, different paths open up: in addition to electric, hydrogen and alternative fuels. And perhaps betting on just one horse might not be the best solution to save the environment and the economy together. Thermal engines still have a small chance of survival, but it will take a lot of political work to exploit it. Only after this ‘debate’ will it be possible to return to the radical decisions for the climate, which in any case will have to be taken.