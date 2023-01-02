The call center of the central operations room at the Sharjah Police General Command dealt with 11,557 emergency and non-emergency phone calls during the New Year’s holiday.

The Director of Operations Department at the Command, Colonel Dr. Jassim Muhammad bin Haddah, that all reports were dealt with according to their importance and their immediate transfer to the competent authorities, stressing the constant keenness of the Sharjah Police to reduce the response time, through the use of the latest technologies, as part of its strategy consistent with the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing security and safety.

On the traffic side, Sharjah Police intensified its security presence in traffic patrols in various regions, squares, and internal and external roads of the emirate, which constituted the success factor that was achieved in achieving “zero” deaths, pointing out that 7 accidents with minor injuries were dealt with during the period. New Year’s vacation.

This came within the comprehensive security plan developed by the Sharjah Police General Command to secure New Year’s celebrations 2023 and the accompanying events in all cities of the emirate, with the aim of enhancing the security quality of life, in coordination with the competent authorities in the leadership and strategic partners.