Cologne – The second lockdown* has not significantly changed the corona infection events in Germany, politicians and experts are calling for stricter measures. With the US pandemic expert Yaneer Bar-Yam, the Australian health economist Stephen Duckett as well as the physicist Dr. Matthias F. Schneider from the TU Dortmund three of the leading experts compared t-online.de together with which steps the crisis can be overcome.

Coronavirus: Experts call for stricter measures – “Learn from countries that have made it”

For the experts, the current lockdown in Germany is not strict enough, the look is about abroad. Elsewhere it has already been possible to contain the virus as far as possible. “The end of the crisis is possible”, write the scientists, one must now “get out of the country as quickly as possible, learn“. Other countries have demonstrably been able to reduce the number of infections * with hard lockdowns, now this “strategy must be implemented as far as possible transfer“.

In order not to risk another lockdown, a state must be reached in which new cases at best from the outside come. According to the experts, within the zones of a virus outbreak, and more consistent local measures mean less effort.

Coronavirus in Germany: “Zero Covid” complete success in Australia and New Zealand – to the goal with a reward system?

Numerous Asian countries such as Mongolia, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia or Thailand had comparatively in the summer small case numbers and thus also the “best long-term protection against outbreaks”. The scientists’ explanation is simple: where there is little or no transmission, there are super-spreader events unlikely. These are responsible for the majority of the infections. Many 100 million people in the world are constantly living with low corona numbers.

#ZeroCovid: "The first point (…) to admit that there is a problem …" @stephenjduckett Adviser to the Australian government in discussion with @ Matthia74608934

In Australia and New Zealand is the project “Zero Covid” The scientists blame a clear exit strategy for this. This has developed the will within the population to reach zero. Especially in Australia, thanks to transparent communication with the people paired with you, you celebrated Reward system great success for low numbers. As soon as appropriate limits were reached, so were the measures systematically relaxed. This tactic could also be used in Germany, as the experts write.

Combating Corona in Germany: Experts present three-step plan

The scientists provide one Three-phase plan to illustrate the steps to zero-covid life.

The focus of the first phase lies in as fast as possible to get to zero. Since this is not always easy due to the size of an area, one has to declare smaller goals. A district could be at zero within a few weeks, a “race to zero” should encourage the population. Countries like Belgium or Israel According to the experts, they managed to reduce their daily new infections to over ten percent. Further measures in Germany, such as stricter rules at borders or quarantine accommodation in hotels for commuters, should be implemented on a large scale.

In the second phase should get areas that virus free are to protect permanently. If the situation persists for two weeks without local transmissions, this is also the case for neighboring areas. One could thus use the so-called “Green Zone Status” achieve and return to normal. For this, however, extensive testing must continue, contact tracking would be possible again in this phase.

Corona containment: Are some countries facing a “summer of the century”?

The third and final phase if the “Green Zone” is constantly expanding, for example Travel corridors with other virus-free areas. The tourism sector in particular could start business again. Should such tourism arise, this would be additional motivation for the population of “Red Zones”to drive the numbers further towards zero.

“If we do it right,” say the experts, “this will be the last lockdown and we will celebrate it Summer of the century 2021. ”This includes“ Zero Covid Concerts and Zero Covid Football ”, as is currently being done in Australia.

The three scientists:

Stephen Duckett is a long-standing health economist and professor of health policy. The Australian is also director of the health department at the Grattan Institute, and he has helped the government with political decisions. He was one of the pioneers in fighting pandemics in his home country.

is a long-standing health economist and professor of health policy. The Australian is also director of the health department at the Grattan Institute, and he has helped the government with political decisions. He was one of the pioneers in fighting pandemics in his home country. Yaneer Bar-Yam is an American physicist and systems scientist best known as the founding president of the New England Complex Systems Institute. He has been dealing intensively with pandemics for 15 years and acted as an advisor to the government during Ebola outbreaks in West Africa in the Congo. He founded the scientist network EndCoronavirus.org.

is an American physicist and systems scientist best known as the founding president of the New England Complex Systems Institute. He has been dealing intensively with pandemics for 15 years and acted as an advisor to the government during Ebola outbreaks in West Africa in the Congo. He founded the scientist network EndCoronavirus.org. Dr. Matthias F. Schneider is head of the Department of Medical and Biological Physics at the TU Dortmund, where he deals with the physics of living systems. He is also involved with EndCoronavirus.org, and he is also involved in the step-by-step plan concept ‘Wellenbrecher Now ZeroCovid’.

