Since Monday February 15, the city of Auckland, in New Zealand, and its two million inhabitants, have begun a very strict confinement: three days without school and without travel, due to the detection of three cases of Covid-19. A strategy called “zero Covid“, and which is hunting down the slightest positive case. In Asia and Oceania, several countries such as China, Thailand and Australia have fixed The objective of zero case of Covid-19 on their soil. For this, they apply strict confinements and very quickly, they control their borders. The patients are placed in isolation under close surveillance. In Australia, the last death of Covid dates back to December 28. In Thailand, the number of cases is fourteen times lower than the French toll.



The strategy zero-Covid would be possible in France according to Professor Antoine Flahault, epidemiologist: “It is a change of strategy, of paradigm. We no longer accept that the Covid is circulating, we are trying to do everything so that it does not circulate and with that to guarantee a normal life which is almost like the one before“. According to Matignon, the strategy zero-Covid would be watched with attention, but the authorities are not considering its application for the moment.

The JT

The other subjects of the news