Of all the big changes for professional football in our countryof which he spoke Mikel Arriola president of Liga MX, prior to the owners’ meeting, were minimal and insignificant those that occurred during the meeting of the owners of the ball this Monday.

For the first division tournament, it was determined that instead of eight foreigners on the field, the teams will only be able to have seven and a total of nine per squad and there are still many. Ideally, there should be five and all those who come from other countries, present in their record that they already have minutes as selected, because it is better to have quality than quantity.

The much-criticized repechage did not disappear, but it did decreased from 12 to 10 teams, qualifying direct the first 6 and the 4 remaining enter the promotion.

The so undervalued expansion league turned into a Under 23 category and the Under-20 was eliminated, but what we are not very clear about is whether all the players who are over 23 years old and there are many will be left without a job.

And what we consider the worst news is that will continue the no promotion or descent at least until 2024, which is a terrible sports injustice for the teams that struggle on the pitch with so much effort and cannot reach a higher category for the convenience of the soccer owners.

In short, they continue to give the same bread to the fans and thus we doubt that our national team will be able to be world champion for a long time and yes, the owners of the clubs will continue to fill up with money and the best proof They gave it to the entrance of their meeting to see who of them arrived at the parking lot with the most luxurious and expensive vehicle.

WIDE FAVORITE. After seeing the cueriza that the champion Napoli prescribed to Inter in the Italian league 3 goals against 1, we give as wide favorite to Manchester City so that he becomes the new king of the European Champions League.

City have become a tremendous and powerful machine to play football, they are already Premier League champions and if Inter hope to beat them on June 10 in the Champions League final, they will have to play perfect on the pitch.

The dynamics and vertical football practiced by Pep Guardiola’s pupils seems far superior to that of Inter, who will have to resort to great defensive work if they want to stop their opponent’s offensives.

FULL QUOTA. The Thursday Careada team for its annual tour of Las Vegas and Phoenix has now been completed with 22 players and there are only three seats left for tourists, proof of the great interest that this 2023 trip has raised.

We will work with this group from now until the month of October and we will announce the total list of travelers tomorrow. For now, those who are already registered

They are asked to deliver their advance before the end of this month, as Gerardo Tostado, Martín Douriet, Alfonso Gárnica, Cruz Rubio, Alfonso Lizárraga, Maximino Padilla, Jaime Bonilla, José Luis Meza, Ernesto Romero and Javier Cárdenas have already done.

