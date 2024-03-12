Dubai Police achieved zero results in anonymous traffic reports during the past year, as it reached all those responsible for the accidents through a team specialized in traffic investigations, and referred all files to the competent judicial authorities by 100%.

During a dialogue session on traffic safety, she revealed the implementation of deterrent measures against reckless drivers, especially vehicle providers and amateurs displaying on public roads, and Decree (30) of 2023 regarding vehicle impoundment was applied to them, as the value of releasing vehicle impoundment for a number of violations reaches 50 thousand dirhams. Pointing out that the seizure index ranged between 18 and 19 cars daily, which imposed a kind of discipline on the road.

In detail, the Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, told Emirates Today on the sidelines of the dialogue session: “Traffic police are experiencing sad experiences of people who have died or been seriously injured as a result of traffic accidents that occurred due to negligence or violation of traffic laws.” .

He added, “The problem with the matter is that the impact of these accidents is for a short period, even though the resulting consequences of deaths and injuries are sufficient to realize the dangers of traffic accidents, which top the death index globally.”

He stressed that “the police cannot combat these behaviors alone, and cannot be present in front of every home, so the responsibility of the family remains double, and its role is greater than any other party. The father watches his son all the time, and is aware of his character and behavior, so it is necessary for him to educate him, and before providing If he has a fast car or is allowed to drive, he must ensure that he adheres to traffic etiquette and rules to protect himself and others.”

Al Mazrouei continued, “Decree (30) of 2023 regarding the impoundment of vehicles contributed to achieving deterrence to a large extent,” pointing out that people whose vehicles were impounded several times in the past due to recklessness, display, or otherwise, have become more committed, and whoever is caught once will It will not be returned to it, given that the value of releasing the vehicle impoundment for a number of violations reaches 50 thousand dirhams.

He explained that “the decree was implemented nearly six months ago, and achieved good results at the level of the deaths and accidents index, and the General Traffic Department will analyze the results of the first year to take appropriate steps to reduce traffic accidents,” stressing that it also stands on the lookout for anyone who threatens the safety of others on public roads.

In addition, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, Colonel Expert Omar Musa Ashour, said, “Dubai Police is making every effort to reduce traffic accidents, in cooperation with members of the community and its partners, and during the past year it achieved zero anonymous traffic reports, as it referred all files to the judiciary.” ». He added that “police stations, in cooperation with the General Traffic Department, are working to analyze the causes of accidents and areas where they recur so that they can be avoided in the future,” stressing that traffic law violators will not be tolerated.

He pointed out that Dubai Police recently took an additional step by adding a traffic investigation team to the Crime Scene Department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, to ensure that the traffic file is transferred in the best legal form to the judiciary.

Regarding the passion of some young people for equipping vehicles, Ashour explained, “The law is clear in this matter. The use of equipped vehicles is limited to circuits and places designated for practicing these hobbies or in the desert, but immediate measures are being taken against their users on public roads and in residential areas, given the harm they cause.” “It is a serious inconvenience that harms the sick, the elderly, and others.”

He pointed out that the specialized teams seize between 18 and 19 cars daily, the drivers of which are involved in violations and illegal practices on public roads, and Decree (30) of 2023 regarding the seizure of vehicles is applied to them. Ashour appealed to the youth not to underestimate these penalties.

A child dies in a traffic accident and her family survives

Dr. Iman Hussein Al-Mulla, senior specialist at Rashid Hospital Accident Department, said during the session, “Many traffic accidents leave pain that is not easily erased, such as an accident that a family suffered while arriving from the airport, due to a malfunction in the vehicle, and it consisted of a father and two daughters (twins). ), and a third child,” noting that one of the two girls died in the accident, and the psychologically collapsed father tried to hide the matter from her mother at first, but he could not and the situation was poignant and painful.

Al-Mulla added, “Traffic accidents leave psychological scars on those who cause them, as well as on those affected by them. The former does not forgive himself when he causes the death of an innocent person, and many of those affected suffer psychologically and physically because of the injury they suffer or the loss of a loved one.”