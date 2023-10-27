After the halt to work on the Swiss side, the interventions in Italy to build the Italian-Swiss slope that will host the Zermatt-Cervinia Alpine Skiing World Cup also come under investigation. The Aosta prosecutor’s office has opened a file regarding what was done on the Italian side, where the second stretch of the men’s and women’s downhill races scheduled for mid-November passes (11/12 November 2 men’s downhills, the following weekend two women’s downhills) , the first cross-border buses on the Fis circuit.

In recent days, the work on the Teodulo glacier, in Swiss territory, had come under scrutiny: the complaint from some environmental associations led to the partial stop of the work. In particular, the Building Commission of the Canton of Valais has ordered an immediate ban on “any use of portions of the slope located outside the ski area until it decides on a possible building permit”. The organizing committee has already reassured that it will proceed “with the necessary correction, leaving the route unchanged from a sporting point of view”. The area of ​​competence of the Aosta prosecutor’s office is located further downstream. The councilor for Economic Development, Luigi Bertschy, reported on the situation of these works to the Regional Council last Wednesday, responding to a question from the Progressive Civic Project group: “The works are almost completed and are progressing correctly in the two stretches of territory Italian: one which will be used only for the World Cup route and the other which concerns, instead, the Ventina – 7 Bis tourist track. The company managing the works, already in last year’s edition, had worked towards obtaining all the permits and authorizations to move in full legitimacy”.