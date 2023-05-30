In three qualifying matches, Giulio Zeppieri only lost 17 games. The class of 2001 from Rome arrives full of energy for the first round of Roland Garros, which will be the second match in a main draw Grand Slam after last year’s match also in Paris, in which he lost in three sets against Hubi Hurkacz. Twelve months ago Zeppieri was number 216 in the world, now he’s 129. And the opponent is definitely more within reach: Aleksandar Bublik, 48th player in the ranking.

The prediction

—

Bublik returns to the field after the heavy defeat on his debut in Geneva against Marcos Giron (6-0 6-4), while in Rome he had gone as far as the third round by winning against Pedro Martinez and Ben Shelton before the knockout against Casper Ruud on Pietrangeli . The Kazakh hasn’t won a Grand Slam match since the first round of the US Open against Hugo Gaston, following which he lost to Carreno Busta in New York and Davidovich Fokina in Australia in five sets. Predicting how a Bublik match might go is complicated, but there is one fact in favor of the Kazakh: at ATP level he has won 14 out of 15 matches against left-handed players (Zeppieri is). Just Gaston, the last player beaten in a Major, is left-handed. So be careful: the Kazakh can put Zeppieri in difficulty, who is less experienced at these levels. In this sense, one can think of an Over 19.5 game by Bublik: the odds are 2.00 for Better and GoldBet, 1.85 for Sisal.