The Zephyr S, an experimental aircraft tested in collaboration with the United States Army, was in the air flying over the Sonoran Desert for 42 days, breaking its longest unmanned flight record.

The solar-powered high-altitude Airbus Zephyr S took off from the US Army’s Yuma Proving Ground on June 15, 2022 and has since flown over the Yuma Test Range and Kofa National Wildlife Refuge.

The flight has now broken Zephyr’s previous record of 25 days and 23 hours set in August 2018, while the latest flight saw the experimental aircraft reach a number of additional milestones including his first flight over water, the first flight in international airspace, the longest continuous flight while being controlled via satellite communications and the farthest flight from its launch pointaccording to a declaration of the US Army.

How is the Zephyr S

The Zephyr S features a narrow, almost skeletal fuselage and wings that boast a wingspan of 82 feet (25 meters). Despite its large size, the drone is made from lightweight carbon fiber composites, bringing its overall weight to just 75 kilograms.

Airbus describes Zephyr as “the first stratospheric UAS of its kindWhich is capable of flying continuously for periods of months at a time. The aircraft is known as the “High Altitude Platform Station” or HAPS, sometimes referred to as a pseudo-satellite.

This class of aircraft is designed to remain airborne for extended periods while using solar energy to charge the onboard batteries, which are then used to fly the aircraft at night. Thanks to its energy storage system, Airbus claims that Zephyr’s in-flight operations are completely carbon-neutral.

Zephyr can carry a wide range of payloads up to 50 lbs (22.5 kg), including optical, infrared, LIDAR and hyperspectral sensors, radar and synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and even early warning systems. Since the drone operates at altitudes of around 70,000 feet (21,340 m), it is able to observe an area on the ground measuring 12 by 18 miles (20 by 30 kilometers).

These capabilities, coupled with Zephyr’s unique resilience capabilities, make it suitable for operations such as maritime security or border surveillance, where it can continuously monitor a certain location for up to weeks at a time.

Because Zephyr flies at such high altitudes for such long periods, it could also be used as a communication platform, sending signals between other aircraft and ground stations, for example, that are too far away from each other to establish line of sight. connection by yourself.

“Our connectivity services will provide a viable alternative and complement terrestrial and satellite connectivity solutions, enabling low-latency, direct-to-device connectivity for the first time in large geographic and cost-effective areas.”

Airbus said in a statement.

Following the conclusion of its current record-breaking flight, Zephyr will be tested in the Pacific Ocean in the coming weeks while carrying a payload developed by the US military.

