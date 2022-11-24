That is exactly 1 megawatt! Quite a spicy cart, such a Zenvo TSR-GT.

We all know Zenvo, right? That is a Danish manufacturer of supercars. They apparently really want us to always say ‘Zenvo’, because the model name is a collection of letters (TSR) and the name of the version/type is also a collection of letters. Yes, that is confusing, but nevertheless today we present to you the Zenvo TSR-GT.

Even more confusing, initially the car was called Zenvo ST1. In 2018 there was the TSR-S. You can easily tell them apart, that TSR-S has that crazy active rear wing.

Extra luxurious and fast

Now there’s a new one, the Zenvo TSR-GT. Basically it is a variation on a theme. Koenigsegg and Pagani are no different. A new type name every few copies in order to be able to grab a press moment and to justify a 100,000 euro higher asking price.

To the untrained eye, the Zenvo TSR-GT looks like all other Zenvos. However, there are necessary differences. For example, the body has been made a bit smoother for less resistance at high speed. There is also a new (smaller) rear wing. Where the TSR-S was intended for better track work, the TSR-GT is for going as fast as possible on the Autobahn.

In terms of power, it is fine. The engine is a 5.8 liter V8 with a mechanical compressor and another mechanical compressor. Indeed, like the 1990s Aston Martin V8 Vantage, it has two superchargers. Cool. The power is 1,360 hp, coincidentally that is exactly 1,000 kW. So one megawatt of power.

So how fast is the Zenvo TSR-GT?

Its makers do not say how fast the Zenvo TSR-GT is. There is also only a limited number of images. We do know that the interior will be decorated considerably more luxuriously than that of TSR-R. The Zenvo TSR-GT will remain a very exclusive car. Only 3 of them are being built and all 3 have – of course – been sold for a long time.

If you still want a Zenvo, you can knock on the door for the TSR-S. Or you have to sign up for the completely new model that is in the pipeline. That must be a substantially different car with V12, electric turbos and electric motor, with powers ranging from 1,500 to 1,800 hp, according to Engine1. Crazy guys, those Danes.

Still enjoying? Check out the Zenvo TSR-GT at Goodwood below:

Read more? Which country builds the fastest car?

This article Zenvo TSR-GT is a 1,360 hp strong special appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Zenvo #TSRGT #strong #special