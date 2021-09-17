Despite being a niche brand that offers a handful of models, Zenvo it does not intend to stop its growth. The Danish carmaker seems to be ready to launch a new supercar on the market, the third that the brand will be able to boast in the range after the TS1 / TS3 and the TSR-S: it will arrive no later than 2023, and will feature a hybrid powertrain, combined with all-wheel drive. Certainly, there is no 100% electric variant of this supercar planned, as Zenvo herself admitted.

“We are working intensively on this new model – said Alberto Solera, product director of Zenvo – But we are not interested in a fully electric powertrain“. The head of the design of this new hybrid supercar of the Danish car manufacturer will be Christian Brandt, the same who has taken care of the aesthetic side of the previous supercars of the brand and who in the past has also worked for Alfa Romeo. Zenvo’s number one goal is to minimize the weight of the car: the 3D printing technology with extensive use of carbon fiber, both for the bodywork and for the aerodynamic components. “Our priority is to increase sales through a global program, while remaining low-volume”, specified Angela Hartman, CEO of the Danish carmaker.

As mentioned, let’s talk about a niche brand that produces and sells in small quantities: to be clear, the company built a total of 15 examples of the ST1 between 2009 and 2016, and currently builds 5 units per year. But now it seems that Zenvo is planning to significantly increase production: currently the company employs 30 people, of which 5 who work in the internal department dedicated to carbon fiber only. The main market of the Danish brand is currently the European one and in particular the British one, although now the company is preparing a new offensive to expand in the USA and the Middle East.