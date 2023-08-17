It’s still possible. Releasing a brand new supercar with a big V12.

With the electrification that flies around you, you would almost think that the European car brands no longer feel like it. I’m talking about releasing large engines with a stroke volume that has no similarities with a carton of milk in terms of content. Well, they still exist. The Danish Zenvo has drawn the curtain from the Aurora for the Monterey Car Week.

A brand new supercar (or hypercar if you will) for the lucky few. The brand has to rely on customers who find a Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini too ordinary. A Bugatti is too mainstream and we also know Koenigsegg by now. At least, I just try to put myself in the shoes of the brand.

The Zenvo Aurora is available in two flavours. Like Tur and like Agil. The former is focused on street use, the latter is more focused on the track. There will be 50 pieces of both versions. That means the Aurora is strictly limited to 100 cars. Exclusive toy.

Agil

There may be an ‘old-fashioned’ twelve-cylinder under the hood. That doesn’t mean Zenvo isn’t moving with the times. The Zenvo Aurora Agil is a hybrid and has an electric motor on the front axle. It’s a complex powertrain. The 6.6 liter V12 has 4 turbos and is good for 1,250 hp. With the electric motor added, the system power is 1,450 hp and 1,400 Nm of torque. 0-100 is done in 2.5 seconds and the top is at 365 km/h. Mind you: that’s with rear-wheel drive! The Agil has a weight of 1,300 kg.

Tur

That’s it then? No, it can get even crazier. The Tur goes even further with an optional electric motor on the rear axle. That means four-wheel drive and a system power of 1,850 hp. Everything goes even harder. 0-100 in 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 450 km/h. That sounds interesting. The car is a bit heavier with a weight of 1,450 kg due to the extra engine.

Price and market launch

In Monterey, Zenvo naturally hopes that people are waving with the dollars. Buyers will have to be patient, because production will start in 2026. In Europe, prices start at 2.59 million euros. This is of course exclusive of Dutch taxes.

