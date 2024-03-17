Zenless Zone Zero, the next game from Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail developer miHoYo, is holding another beta test.

Players aged 16+ can apply now to be in with a chance of securing a spot in the beta. Like prior tests, if you satisfy all requirements – pre-register, invite friends to pre-register using your link, and complete daily missions – you'll generate additional tickets to enter a draw that may or may not end up with a beta invitation .



Zenless Zone Zero – State of Play Announcement Video | PS5 Games.Watch on YouTube

This latest beta will give you the chance to try out a new character Zhu Yuan and the New Eridu faction and as before, there are real-life prizes to win as well as virtual ones during the prize draw.

The developer of the phenomenally successful role-playing game Genshin Impact properly revealed its new game Zenless Zone Zero almost two years ago now.

After an initial tease, HoYoverse – which manages all of miHoYo's global operations outside of China – revealed that Zenless Zone Zero is an action role-playing game and described it as an urban fantasy title and an “attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay” .

ICYMI, Zenless Zone Zero will also be released on PS5. Initially revealed as an action RPG for PC and mobile, the PS5 port was announced during last month's PlayStation State of Play.