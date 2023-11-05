Genshin Impact developer miHoYo’s new game, Zenless Zone Zero, is inviting players to express their interest in an all-new beta test.

Players aged 16+ on PC and Android/iOS devices can apply now to be in with a chance of securing a spot in the beta, although miHoYo stresses that the test is only open to “limited accounts” and all data will be deleted at the end.

Put on Your Safety Helmet, We’re Heading Out! | Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test Teaser.

Right now, it’s unclear when the beta test will run or even how long you have to get your name down on the list, but all interested parties are invited to complete the pre-registration and “Equalizing Test” sign-up survey to “successfully sign up for a chance to win Equalizing Test Qualification”.

Satisfy all requirements – sign up for the beta, complete the Equalizing Test Survey, follow the official Zenless Zone Zero and Type II social media accounts, and watch the “A Sandwich Scented Dream” web event – ​​and you’ll get five tickets to enter a draw that may or may not end up with a beta invitation.

If that all sounds like a lot of faff just to play one slice of an unfinished game, it may interest you to know that real-life prizes including smart devices, headsets, cameras, and badges are also up for grabs.



Image credit: myYoHo

For the full details, including minimum specs, head on over to the official website and get testin’.

The developer of the phenomenally successful role-playing game Genshin Impact properly revealed its new game Zenless Zone Zero almost 18 months ago now.

After an initial tease, HoYoverse – which manages all of miHoYo’s global operations outside of China – revealed that Zenless Zone Zero is an action role-playing game and described it as an urban fantasy title and an “attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay” .