HoYoverse, the company behind Genshin Impactannounced that the closed beta of its next hit is underway, Zenless Zone Zeroand that registration is now open.

In this way, players will be able to try out what this action and urban fantasy game has to offer. This new test, which is titled Resonance Test, will be available on both PC and mobile devices with iOS and Android.

In order to participate in the closed beta it is necessary to register at the website official of Zenless Zone Zero. In the test, players will be able to experience new combat and exploration modes in the Cavities.

We recommend: Zenless Zone Zero revealed new details in the January 2024 State of Play.

Likewise, they will meet a new character, Zhu Yuan, as well as the Response Team of the Criminal Investigation Unit that he leads. That is inside the Ministry of Public Security of New Eridu. But there's even more!

Fountain: HoYoverse.

This is how in Resonance Test there will be new Bangbus models and a fresh battle mechanic, the chain attack.

Gamers will still be able to experience the greatly improved HDD system of Zenless Zone Zero and a new combat challenge called Shiyu Defense.

To the above we must add a new series of tasks with which you can get the most out of the confrontations against the powerful bosses of the game.

We have lots of new products in store! Participate in the official “Zenless Zone Zero” community event to get limited edition merchandise! pic.twitter.com/uJEhEQbXNB — Zenless Zone Zero ES (@ZZZ_ES) March 17, 2024

In this closed beta test of Zenless Zone Zero There are a series of changes to its mechanics. This is how players will be able to enjoy a better exploration system thanks to the wall of display monitors or the panel.

Fountain: HoYoverse.

Gameplay is now more dynamic for both new and experienced players thanks to Rally Tasks and Cavity Zero. There will also be new events related to life within New Eridu.

In the event of a closed beta of the game on PS5, there will be news on the @ZZZ_ES account on Twitter.

Apart from Zenless Zone Zero We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

