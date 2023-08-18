The list of confirmed games for theOpening Night Live from the Gamescom 2023 it gets longer and longer and now it also includes Zenless Zone Zerothe free-to-play action RPG from Hoyoverse, the home behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.

The confirmation came with a teaser trailer published on the game’s official YouTube channel, which unfortunately does not show any sequence from the game, but invites players to follow the event hosted by Geoff Kighley, which we remember will be broadcast on August 22, 2023 at 20:00 Italian.