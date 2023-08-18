The list of confirmed games for theOpening Night Live from the Gamescom 2023 it gets longer and longer and now it also includes Zenless Zone Zerothe free-to-play action RPG from Hoyoverse, the home behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.
The confirmation came with a teaser trailer published on the game’s official YouTube channel, which unfortunately does not show any sequence from the game, but invites players to follow the event hosted by Geoff Kighley, which we remember will be broadcast on August 22, 2023 at 20:00 Italian.
What is Zenless Zone Zero?
Zenless Zone Zero is a Free to play action RPG with an urban fantasy setting, for the moment foreseen for PC, iOS and Android smartphones and other platforms yet to be revealed, even if the publication on the PlayStation platforms seems quite obvious.
In the game we will play the role of a Proxy, people who help others to explore alternative dimensions called Hollows, infested with monsters and marauders, known as Hollow Raiders. Thanks to this pretext we will come into contact with the various factions and gangs of New Eridu that form a colorful cast of playable characters. On the gameplay side, the game looks like a rather lively action in which exploiting the skills and synergies between the various characters will make the difference between a victory or a crushing defeat.
