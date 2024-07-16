HoYoverse has communicated the updated data regarding the takings of Zenless Zone Zerowhich continue to be impressive even if they are registering a decline after the first days of launch: in the meantime, only as far as the mobile market is concerned we are talking about 52 million dollars obtained in 11 days from release.
These are clearly extremely positive results, but the data collected by AppMagic show that the takings had already reached their peak on July 5th, the day after the release on the market, and from there they went gradually decreasing day by day.
This is a rather physiological trend, considering the explosion reached within a few hours after the release: it is logical that there should be an adjustment to more normal rhythms, but this still places Zenless Zone Zero rather far from the greatest successes in the mobile field of the same team and of this year in general.
A huge success, but not a phenomenon?
On its launch day, July 4, Zenless Zone Zero spent more than $5 million, while on the following day, July 5, it peaked at $7.4 million, but from there it steadily declined to $3 million on July 14, as shown in the chart below.
This is clearly a project that works very well, but perhaps less sensational of other titles seen, between HoyoVerse itself and others.
During a similar period, Genshin Impact had surpassed $90 million in player spending, while Honkai: Star Rail had even reached $108.6 million.
For 2024, this is still a great success, but these numbers are still far from the incredible launch of Dungeon & Fighter Mobile from Nexon in China, which reportedly raised a total of $500 million in its first month on the market.
