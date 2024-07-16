HoYoverse has communicated the updated data regarding the takings of Zenless Zone Zerowhich continue to be impressive even if they are registering a decline after the first days of launch: in the meantime, only as far as the mobile market is concerned we are talking about 52 million dollars obtained in 11 days from release.

These are clearly extremely positive results, but the data collected by AppMagic show that the takings had already reached their peak on July 5th, the day after the release on the market, and from there they went gradually decreasing day by day.

This is a rather physiological trend, considering the explosion reached within a few hours after the release: it is logical that there should be an adjustment to more normal rhythms, but this still places Zenless Zone Zero rather far from the greatest successes in the mobile field of the same team and of this year in general.