HoYoverse announced that version 1.2 of Zenless Zone Zero“Stygian Voyage”, will be available from September 25. The proxies’ adventure in New Eridu will take them to the Desolate Periphery, where they will meet Caesar, Burnice and the rest of the Children of Calydon, with whom they will embark on a new journey.

Also, in its version 1.2, Zenless Zone Zero will debut a new mini-game called “Unusual Brigade.” Additionally, “Supreme Leader’s Feast” and other events will offer players more ways to entertain themselves.

The version update also optimizes the panel, team settings, time phase system, battery system, and more to improve the gaming experience for proxies.

On the other hand, the story now heads to the Periphery, an area on the outskirts of New Eridu. This is an arid and undeveloped area, but it possesses abundant fuel resources, which has sparked intense competition and rivalry between various organizations.

Among the new characters we have Caesar, the leader of the Sons of Calydon is an S-grade agent (physical, defensive). In addition to providing a shield to other team members, she can use her shield to deal a large amount of damage to enemies.

The other new character is Burnice, an S-tier (Fire, Anomaly) Agent who shoots fire from her Flamethrowers to deal a large amount of Fire damage and build up Attribute Anomaly quickly to cause Incineration.

Other adjustments coming to Zenless Zone Zero in its version 1.2

In addition to the content update, Zenless Zone Zero will include a number of optimizations to its mechanics and functions to provide a smoother gameplay experience. Starting with version 1.2, players will be able to automatically obtain observation data and rewards with the help of Fairy after completing the panel for the first time.

Some animations within the panel have been optimized and sped up to improve presentation and provide players with a smoother, more direct experience of Chapter 4’s content and combat.

