To celebrate the launch of Zenless Zone Zero coming July 4, 2024 on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC, Hoyoverse held a special stream revealing more characters for the game.

In addition, Hoyoverse took advantage of this transmission to provide more up-to-date details about Zenless Zone Zero.

The developers talked about the stories you’ll be able to enjoy throughout New Eridu, what happens in the commercial district of Plaza Luciente, the essential adventurer camp at Scott Outpost, and two more characters: Lucy and Piper who belong to the Children of Calidon.

It should also be emphasized that Zenless Zone Zero reached the not inconsiderable number of 40 million registrations, making all the rewards and launch events available on the day the game is released on the different platforms.

Source: Hoyoverse

Here You can see the complete presentation of said event (be sure to activate the subtitles).

It’s worth noting that there’s plenty of room for introducing the game’s various characters, which helps you get familiar with them and get you ready to start building your party.

It also explains how a part of their gatcha system works.

Is Zenless Zone Zero coming to PS4?

One of the most frequently asked questions about Zenless Zone Zero revolves around its console release. At the time of writing this article, it is only planned to be available on PlayStation 5, but not on PS4, which may be a shame for many players.

Those who want to play this Hoyoverse title will be able to do so from mobile devices, PS5 or PC, which is a good variety of platforms.

What do you think about this action proposal? Do you think Zenless Zone Zero will be worth it?