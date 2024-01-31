













The preview that was presented in the January 2024 State of Play gave us more information about the scenarios that we can find. Let's remember that the main characters have been revealed in the last couple of monthsso we know the essential triad.

The presentation of Nicole, Billy and Anbi allows us to see energetic boys who will walk through the streets and fight against other characters who look more terrifying in mecha-type armor. The universe that was only thought is confirmed after the new trailer revealed in the January 2024 State of Play.

The PlayStation trailer lets us know that it will be available for its most sophisticated console, while also giving us a glimpse of the wonderful graphics in the midst of the densest mecha attacks, and even other available characters that now have a face but no qualities, hopefully soon Let us know more about them.

Zenless Zone Zero will have three different modes: Defensive Assist, Evasive Assist and Offensive Assist. It will be a free title and the platforms on which it will be available will be iOS, Android, PC and now we know that it would be available for Sony's most sophisticated console.

When is Zenless Zone Zero released?

The new action ARPG is scheduled for 2024, however, no station or window has been mentioned.

However, to generate the right hype, several of the most essential nuances have been slowly shown, from the characters to the city and the mechanics.

The State of Play for January 2024 illustrated us with nuances of new gameplay through several new characters that are people and some animals. Zenless Zone Zero It will be a very interesting delivery.

