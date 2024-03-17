Hoyoverse has announced the “Amplifying Test”, which is a third closed beta For Zenless Zone Zero, the new free-to-play action RPG with an urban fantasy setting. To entice even those who participated in the previous tests, the company has confirmed that a series of new features will be introduced, including a new faction, a playable character and a new type of challenge, presenting everything through the trailer and the images you find at inside the news.
If you are interested, you can sign up for the closed beta via the official Zenless Zone Zero website, via this address. The tests will take place exclusively on PC, iOS and Android. No PS5, which will receive a separate beta in the future. The start and end date and time of the closed beta will be announced at a later date.
What's new in the third beta
According to information shared by Hoyoverse, during the Amplifying Test of Zenless Zone Zero players will notice Significant changes to the combat system and the Hollow exploration system, aimed at improving the pace of gameplay, and greater vitality and events among the streets of New Eridu.
In addition to all the contents of the previous tests, the playable character Zhu Yuan and the new faction “New Eridu Public Security's Criminal Investigation Special Response Team”. A new type of Bangboo that performs chain attacks will also be added. The “Shiyu Defense” challenge will also be made available, which, together with the others available, will be accessible via a renewed Hollow Deep Dive System, which allows access to these activities instantly.
