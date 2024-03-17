Hoyoverse has announced the “Amplifying Test”, which is a third closed beta For Zenless Zone Zero, the new free-to-play action RPG with an urban fantasy setting. To entice even those who participated in the previous tests, the company has confirmed that a series of new features will be introduced, including a new faction, a playable character and a new type of challenge, presenting everything through the trailer and the images you find at inside the news.

If you are interested, you can sign up for the closed beta via the official Zenless Zone Zero website, via this address. The tests will take place exclusively on PC, iOS and Android. No PS5, which will receive a separate beta in the future. The start and end date and time of the closed beta will be announced at a later date.