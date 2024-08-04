HoYoverse announced that Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.1 “Undercover Operation ‘Rat Bait’” will be released on August 14. This update revolves around the new challenges faced by the New Eridu Security Department and the complicated story between Qingyi, Jane, Seth, and the Los Pumas criminal gang.

In addition to an update to the plot and characters, version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero It will also include a new game mode set in Cavity Zero: “Hell’s Harvest,” in which players can battle Nineveh and visit the New Eridu Ministry of Public Security office in Lucent Plaza.

Additionally, great rewards await proxies eager to explore events like “Camellia Vacation.”

Zenless Zone Zero: The story that comes with update 1.1

In version 1.1, Zhu Yuan, Qingyi and Seth will have to face Los Pumas in a competition of wits and courage, who always manage to escape from the authorities thanks to Jane’s help.

In the new special episode “Undercover Operation ‘Rat Bait’,” Proxies will be able to walk the streets of New Eridu as Jane to complete assignments and unravel her intricate past with the New Eridu Ministry of Public Security.

As the proxies become more familiar with the New Eridu Ministry of Public Security, Qingyi will also prepare to join the players. As an S-grade electric stun agent, Qingyi’s attacks can accumulate Stun at a high speed.

Source: HoYoVerse

While dealing electrical damage, she also accumulates sudden connection voltage. When it reaches a certain value, Qingyi can execute powerful attacks. As Zhu Yuan’s trusted companion in the Ministry of Public Security, she is a great help in combat.

Being a key character in the plot of version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zerothe relationship between her and the proxies is sometimes friendly and sometimes hostile. As a grade S physical anomalous agent, Jane accumulates Passion Flow. Upon reaching the limit, she will enter the Passion State, in which she executes frequent lethal attacks that rapidly accumulate Attribute Anomaly.

However, before joining the team, Jane must fulfill her role as a key member of Los Pumas and ambush the proxies. Her combat skills are formidable, or what’s not nice when she’s your rival.

Source: HoYoVerse

In addition to the two S-Grade Agents, Seth, the A-Grade Electric Defensive Agent, is ready to join the fight. Also, the new S-Grade Bangbu, Cui, will be available to assist the Proxies in the Cavities.

Zenless Zone Zero will also implement a new gameplay mechanic called “Hell’s Harvest” in Cavity Zero. After completing the “Withered Garden” stage and the corresponding quests, proxies will be able to battle Nineveh in a time trial challenge with no limit on attempts. Upon completing the challenge, they will receive various in-game rewards.

During “Camellia Vacation,” the main event of Version 1.1, Proxies can complete event quests to obtain Movies, an A-Grade Amplifier, and a variety of materials. Meanwhile, a series of events such as “Immersive Tactical Drill,” “First-Class After-Sales Service,” and new filter and selfie features await players to offer an enriching gaming experience.

As you can see, Zenless Zone Zero will keep you very busy for quite a while with its new update.