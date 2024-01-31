Zenless Zone Zerothe new action RPG from MiHoYo within HoyoVerse, was officially announced for PS5with a presentation trailer during the State of Play staged this evening.
In fact, the game had been confirmed coming to consoles, but the platforms had not yet been specified, although it had long been suspected that these were PlayStation, so the confirmation of PS5 does not exactly come as a surprise.
It is an action RPG with gacha elements coming from the award-winning Hoyoverse company, now a real empire in the field in question.
After Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, this particular Zenless Zone Zero also arrives, which continues in the vein already set by the company's other titles.
A strange post-apocalyptic universe
The game is set in a post-apocalyptic universe, but interpreted in a particular way given the very colorful and peculiar scenario, with a cast of characters that also includes anthropomorphic animals. In this strange world, some colossal spheres absorb everything they come into contact with and, within them, space-time is distorted, causing dangerous creatures known as the Ethernals to thrive.
In this catastrophic situation, the last bastion of civilization is represented by New Eridua huge metropolis with a futuristic style that has developed a revolutionary technology that allows the population to coexist with the Hollows and extract Ether, a precious resource around which all modern civilization revolves.
