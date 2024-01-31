Zenless Zone Zerothe new action RPG from MiHoYo within HoyoVerse, was officially announced for PS5with a presentation trailer during the State of Play staged this evening.

In fact, the game had been confirmed coming to consoles, but the platforms had not yet been specified, although it had long been suspected that these were PlayStation, so the confirmation of PS5 does not exactly come as a surprise.

It is an action RPG with gacha elements coming from the award-winning Hoyoverse company, now a real empire in the field in question.

After Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, this particular Zenless Zone Zero also arrives, which continues in the vein already set by the company's other titles.