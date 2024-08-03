Specifically you will revere 300 Polychromes, 50,000 Dennies, 30,000 Dennies, 2 Senior Investigator Logs and 3 W-Engine Energy Modules which will definitely come in handy as we look forward to the 1.1 update, which will include new playable character banners, quests, and limited-time events.

During the presentation of version 1.1 of Zenless Zone Zero Hoyoverse has released a new promotional code which allows you to redeem for free 300 Polychrome and other resources that will come in handy in the game.

Zenless Zone Zero August Promo Codes & How To Redeem Them

The promo code in question is “UNDERCOVERRNB” (without quotes). Keep in mind that it will only be available until 5:59 PM ET tomorrow, August 4, so redeem it as soon as possible.

In order to access the code redemption feature in Zenless Zone Zero you first need to reach Inter-Knot Level 5which simply requires playing the first few hours of the Hoyoverse title.

Once this requirement is met, you have two methods to enter and redeem promotional codes, either through the official Zenless Zone Zero website or directly from the game. In the first case, you just need to reach This Pagelog in with your game account if you haven’t already done so and enter your password, which you can simply copy and paste.

From the game, instead, you just need to follow open the main menu (ESC key on PC, Options on PS5 and clicking on the icon in the top left of the screen on mobile). Once done, select “More” and then “Redemption Code” and enter the codes above. Once done, you can claim your bonus via the game’s internal mailbox, which you can always find in the game menu.