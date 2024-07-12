The PlayStation-branded launch trailer makes things very clear for Zenless Zone Zero: The Hoyoverse game is aconsole exclusive on PS5as clearly stated at the end of the video, but the typical small print further clarifies the fact that this is an exclusive storm.

PlayStation 5 Console Exclusive is in fact the explicit writing visible towards the end of the video, but less visible and placed at the bottom, a further communication reports that the game will not be able to appear on other console platforms before 6 months since launchor until January 4, 2025, considering the game’s release date.

This is essentially the same setup that also characterized Genshin Impact, demonstrating the very close relationship that seems to have been established between Sony and Hoyoverse, considering that PS5 remains practically the only console on which the Chinese team’s titles are currently playable.