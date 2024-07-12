The PlayStation-branded launch trailer makes things very clear for Zenless Zone Zero: The Hoyoverse game is aconsole exclusive on PS5as clearly stated at the end of the video, but the typical small print further clarifies the fact that this is an exclusive storm.
PlayStation 5 Console Exclusive is in fact the explicit writing visible towards the end of the video, but less visible and placed at the bottom, a further communication reports that the game will not be able to appear on other console platforms before 6 months since launchor until January 4, 2025, considering the game’s release date.
This is essentially the same setup that also characterized Genshin Impact, demonstrating the very close relationship that seems to have been established between Sony and Hoyoverse, considering that PS5 remains practically the only console on which the Chinese team’s titles are currently playable.
But will it ever come to other consoles?
Like Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero is still available on mobile platforms (where it will likely make the bulk of its numbers) and on PC, but on consoles it is currently only present on PS5, and will be like this for the next 6 months.
Considering that the previous title hasn’t made it to other consoles yet, it’s possible that even the time limit will mean little in the end, and that Zenless Zone Zero is destined to stay tied to PlayStationbut we’ll see.
As for Genshin Impact, there is at least a Nintendo Switch version that was announced some time ago and continues to hover in the rumor mill, but it hasn’t materialized yet, so it’s not entirely clear what the relationship between Sony and Hoyoverse is.
In the meantime, the usual formula of a gacha-style mobile RPG with assorted waifus seems to be working well in this case too, with 50 million (free) downloads recorded in a few hours and impressive numbers especially on mobile.
