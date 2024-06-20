Many of Hoyoverse’s efforts – those that gave us Genshin Impact – are set in the new game Zenless Zone Zero. We already told you that this is a project that is aimed at fun and that its combat system is certainly addictive. Now we tell you that they will have a special collaboration with the legendary DJ Tiesto.

Hoyoverse released a 15-second teaser in which it is possible to appreciate in a very small way what DJ Tiesto will do in collaboration with the video game Zenless Zone Zero which will be available from June 2.

For those of Generation Z – or younger – who don’t know him, DJ Tiesto is considered one of the top 100 DJs in the world according to DJ Magazine for 3 years in a row.

Now, the objective of this collaboration is to offer players a much more exciting experience and Tiesto’s music can fit perfectly with ZZZ’s setting, which offers us an urban fantasy setting where New Eridu is a small Bastion that will face the disaster caused through the Cavities.

Players will take the role of Proxies, who serve as guides to adventurers who will face the Cavities and discover all kinds of realities about their world.

Zenless Zone Zero will have multiplayer, but it is still missing

Beyond the great news of DJ Tiesto’s collaboration with Zenless Zone Zeromany wonder if this video game Hoyoverse will have some kind of collaboration in the near future.

The first thing you should know is that Zenless Zone Zero will eventually have its multiplayer mode or features, but only until it is ready. In fact, it was an option that came in the closed beta, however, the results were not to the producer’s liking and they preferred to leave it for when it is really ready.

Likewise, it is worth remembering that Zenless Zone Zero will be available from July 4, 2024 on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5 and PC devices. If you have already pre-registered you will have the opportunity to claim several gifts. What do you think of this game? Do its mechanics or presentation excite you? Remember to follow all our news on Google news and join our community on Discord.