So, it looks like the company behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail has another potential billion-dollar hit in its portfolio. Needless to say, China is the territory that has spent the most in the game : 57.6% of the total. Followed by Japan (19.7%), the United States (11%), Hong Kong (2.5%) and Taiwan (1.8%).

Zenless Zone Zero the new action RPG from miHoYo, has already made record an excellent result in its first 24 hours on the market, grossing $3.99 million from in-game purchases, according to AppMagic (the figure is net of commissions from various digital stores).

Great numbers

Other interesting data from Zenless Zone Zero are the number of pre-registrationsover 47.5 million, and downloads, 5.9 million on iOS and Android.

The United States leads the way in installations with 879k (almost 15% of the total), followed by China (13%), Indonesia (6.6%), South Korea (5.8%) and Brazil (5%).

The 1.8 million downloads on July 4, its launch day, propelled Zenless Zone Zero to the top of the free app charts, surpassing Roblox, Manage Supermarket Simulator, JindoBlu, and Gametion Global. It also came in second in revenue, behind only DnF Duel Tencent’s other top-grossing mobile titles on July 4 were Royal Match, Honor of Kings, and Roblox.

All in all, Zenless Zone Zero had a great launch, even if not on the same level as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Railwhich reached $4.6 million and $8.3 million in in-game purchase revenue in the first 24 hours, respectively.