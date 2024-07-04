Zenless Zone Zero is now available on PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices running iOS or Android. As with any Hoyoverse game, there are several codes you can use to get started on this new ARPG adventure.

Whether you’ve just started playing or are downloading it, it never hurts to have some codes on hand for Zenless Zone Zero that can make your life a little easier during launch.

It’s important to note that these codes can only be used once per account and have an expiration date, so the best thing you can do is take advantage of them as soon as possible.

Zenless Zone Zero Launch Codes

We now present you the codes that you can change and what they will give you:

ZZZFREE100 – 300 polychromes, 30,000 Dennies, 2 senior investigator log and 3 W Energy Module.

ZZZ2024 – 50 polychromes and 6000 Dennies. If you use the ZZZTVCM code, you will not be able to use this one.

ZENLESSGIFT– 50 polychromes, 2 official investigator Log, 3 w-engine Power Supply and 1 Banboo Algorithm Module

ZENLESSLAUNCH – 60 polychromes and 6666 Dennies

ZZZTVCM – 50 poychromes and 6000 Dennies. You cannot use this code if you used the code from ZZZ2024.

Here you will be able to find the place where you can redeem the codes.

One detail you should take into account is that to claim the codes Zenless Zone Zero mentioned above, you need to reach Level 5. This task is not complicated at all. It only requires a few hours of play.

Source: Hoyoverse

The cool thing is that when you redeem the codes, you will find the items in your inventory. If they don’t appear, the best thing you can do is restart the game and that’s it.

Also keep in mind that you can change the codes in-game within the menu.

Please note that codes expire, so you better redeem them soon.

Are you already playing Zenless Zone Zero?