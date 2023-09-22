MiHoYo confirmed that Zenless Zone Zerothe new game from the Chinese team, will also arrive on consoleand we can imagine that PS5 is probably among these, considering that they have not yet been specified but several clues point to PlayStation.

At the time of the announcement of Zenless Zone Zero, in fact, the team had talked about launching it PC, iOS, Android and “other platforms.” Not that it took much to think that these other platforms could be the consoles, but the confirmation still arrived at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

The problem is that these consoles have not yet been precisely identified, but it seems that PlayStation is practically safe, probably especially regarding PS5, but a version for the previous generation is not exclusive.