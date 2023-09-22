MiHoYo confirmed that Zenless Zone Zerothe new game from the Chinese team, will also arrive on consoleand we can imagine that PS5 is probably among these, considering that they have not yet been specified but several clues point to PlayStation.
At the time of the announcement of Zenless Zone Zero, in fact, the team had talked about launching it PC, iOS, Android and “other platforms.” Not that it took much to think that these other platforms could be the consoles, but the confirmation still arrived at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.
The problem is that these consoles have not yet been precisely identified, but it seems that PlayStation is practically safe, probably especially regarding PS5, but a version for the previous generation is not exclusive.
Clues on PlayStation
From the Special Program of TGS 2023 organized by MiHoYo it emerged that the game will arrive on “console, PC and mobile”, which therefore adds the “console” identifier to the generic platforms previously foreseen.
What makes us think about the arrival on PlayStation, in addition to the collaborative relationship that already characterizes Genshin Impact between MiHoYo and Sony, is a small clue inserted in the teaser trailer of Zenless Zone Zero which was staged during Gamescom 2023, during the which a PlayStation logo was visible for a few moments.
Given that Genshin Impact is already present on PS4 and PS5, currently as a console exclusive, it is quite natural to think that this other title is also arriving on these platforms, pending any clarifications.
